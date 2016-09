Awarding “Behind the Scenes” Work

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

U.S. Military Academy Chief of Staff Col. Wayne Green presents Class of 2018 Cadet Michael Min a certificate of appreciation for all of the ‘behind the scenes’ work done at the Department of Defense Warrior Games in June at West Point. There were 184 people awarded for their work. “We were well equipped for the Warrior Games because of the people behind the scenes,” Green said.