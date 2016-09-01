Cadet Club Activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon Team started off the 2016-17 season exactly where we wanted to be—on the podium. The cadets were somewhat doubting their multi-sport fitness as they set off for the Cranberry Trifest at Lakeville, Massachusetts, Aug. 19-20. The cadets swept the men’s collegiate podium and a second-place collegiate female. All of the men made the top 10, and three of the women were top 10.

The final results were Nick Chatel was third overall male and first collegiate with a time of 1:12:19. Pete Hetzel finished as the second collegiate male at 1:13:02. Dylan Varrato placed third in collegiate male at 1:14:06. Graham King finished fourth at 1:14:27, Paul O’Donnell placed sixth at 1:15:11, Alex Werden finished seventh at 1:15:23, Taylor Rodenhuis placed eighth at 1:17:39, while Jake Petit placed 10th at 1:18:44.

On the female side, Haley Conger placed second at 1:26:56, Anna Devries took fifth with a 1:28:23, Katrina Josberger finished sixth at 1:28:25.