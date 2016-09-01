Cannon fire, other courtesies for Reveille and Retreat

By DPTMS Plans and Operations

The firing of a cannon round from the vicinity of the Trophy Point Flag Pole in order to announce both Reveille and Retreat happens each day, including weekends and holidays.

Below are some simple reminders on the proper etiquette to render respect to the flag during Reveille and Retreat.

Reveille

• Military personnel in uniform, in a formation or a group: Come to attention, present arms during “Reveille.” Hold salute until the last note of “Reveille.” When the music stops, formation is brought to order arms.

• Military personnel in uniform, not in a formation: Stop, face the flag (or in direction of the music), come to attention and present arms during “Reveille.”

When the music stops, come to order arms and continue on your way.

• Personnel in civilian clothes: Stop, remove headgear (if necessary), face the flag (or in direction of the music), come to attention and place right hand over heart. Veterans and active-duty service members not in uniform may render the hand salute during “Reveille.”

When the music stops, drop your hand salute or hand from your heart, then continue on your way.

• Personnel in vehicles: Stop in a safe area, exit vehicles, face the flag (or in direction of the music) and render honors as described above.

Retreat

• Military personnel in a formation: Stand at the position of parade rest during “Retreat.” On the last note of “Retreat,” come to attention and present arms. Hold salute until the last note of “To the Colors.” When the music stops, the formation is brought to order arms.

• Military personnel in uniform, not in a formation: Stop, face the flag (in direction of the music) and come to attention during “Retreat.” At the first note of “To the Colors,” present arms. Hold salute. When the music stops, come to order arms and continue on your way.

• Personnel in civilian clothes: Stop, remove headgear (if necessary), face the flag (in direction of the music) and come to attention during “Retreat.” At the first note of “To the Colors,” place right hand over heart.

• Veterans and active-duty service members not in uniform can render the hand salute during “Retreat.” When the music stops, drop your hand salute or hand from your heart, then continue on your way.

• All personnel in vehicles: Stop in a safe area, exit vehicles, face the flag (in the direction of the music) and render honors as described above.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact us at 845-938-6909.