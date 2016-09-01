Constitution Island presents annual re-enactment

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Two cadet members of the Cadet Drill Team present visitors with a demonstration of their movement tactics. Gen. George Washington greets visitors to Constitution Island Aug. 27. The newest building on Constitution Island is the almost completed Visitor's Center.

The Constitution Island Association and the Hudson Valley National Area hosted their annual American Revolution and Civil War re-enactment Aug. 27 on Constitution Island, an annual fundraiser to restore Constitution Island and the Warner House.

Visitors toured the redoubts and toured military camps of both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

Zouave of the American Civil War’s 5th New York Voluntary Infantry could be found standing at attention.

Heather McCauley was spinning yarn on a spinning wheel at her camp.

“I’m here with the 6th military New York reservist unit re-enactment group,” McCauley said. “We love doing this, it’s like living history. It’s great to read about history, but to look at what people were doing makes it real.”

Vaughn Hanson, 5th New York Voluntary Infantry, was seen sitting in the shade by a tree making a wedding dress in brown from the Civil War era.

“During the Civil War, dark colors for clothes was normal,” Hanson said. “You can wear it for other events until it no longer fits.”

Colonial and Civil War re-enactors were dressed in character and entertained adults and children alike by teaching games of the period like stilt walking and hoop rolling, which are games much older than the American and Civil War, but continued to be played. Hoop rolling was actually a sport.

Cannons could be seen being loaded and fired close to West Point. Visitors enjoyed some tall story telling by master storyteller Jonathon Kruk, listened to period music by the U.S. Military Academy Band’s Hellcats, watched battles, military drills and two of the cadet drill team tactics.

Spending a few hours on Constitution Island was like going back into time.

One of the first things people see is a small piece of the chain that crossed the Hudson River. A vital part of history right as you depart the boat. The larger part of the chain is at Trophy point.

Constitution Island sits to the East of West Point and includes redoubts, cannons and the famous Warner House and is considered a historic site due to the unfinished redoubts and its relationship with the Revolutionary War. It was also the earliest war fortification in the Hudson Valley.

The redoubts and forts on Constitution Island were never completed and the British destroyed them in 1777 after Washington decided to build fortifications elsewhere.

The Island has fallen into disrepair over the years. There hasn’t been a tour of the Warner House since 2009 due to its unsafe conditions but tours to the Island still goes on from time to time and events take place to fund the restoration of the Warner House and the building of a Visitor’s Center, which is nearly completed.

Because of the historic importance of Constitution Island, the Constitutional Island Association, a non-profit organization, cares for the gardens and with the Hudson Valley National Area host the American Revolution re-enactment and the Civil War re-enactment.

Visitors were greeted by the Continental Army and George Washington on horseback.