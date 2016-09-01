Princeton Review ranks West Point on Top 10 lists

By West Point Public Affairs Office

WEST POINT, N.Y. – For the sixth year in a row, the U.S. Military Academy ranks No. 1 on the Princeton Review’s list of “Most Accessible Professors.”

“The Princeton Review’s ranking of our faculty accessibility shows our deep commitment at the U.S. Military Academy to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets,” said Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, dean of the academic board. “I speak on behalf of the entire faculty when I say that it’s an honor to serve and to help prepare our cadets to become leaders of character who are critical thinkers, internalize their professional identity and employ their education to help build the Army and the Nation’s future.”

The report released Monday ranked West Point in its Top 10 schools in several categories, including No. 1 for “Students Study the Most.” Other notable rankings include No. 2 in “Best College Library,” No. 2 in “Everyone Plays Intramural Sports,” No. 3 in “Best Health Services” and No. 3 in “Most Active Student Government.”

The rankings in the 2017 edition of The Princeton Review are based on surveys of 143,000 students (average 374 per campus) at the 381 colleges in the book in 2015-16 and/or the previous two school years.

The survey asks students 84 questions about their school’s academics, administration, student body, and themselves. The ranking methodology uses a five-point Likert scale to convert qualitative student assessments into quantitative data for school-to-school comparisons.