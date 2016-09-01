Ringing in the first of many senior milestones

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The Class of 2017 Ring Presentation Ceremony was held Aug. 26 at Trophy Point. Firstie cadets joined their families and friends as they celebrated the first of many senior milestones throughout their final year as cadets.

Cadet Captain Dan Reape, the ring and crest chairman for the Class of 2017, addressed the crowd noting that the ceremony was “a symbol of the hard work and dedication, we as the Class of 2017 have put into our past three years at West Point.”

Earlier this year, 54 ring donors placed their rings into the ring melt crucible, mixing the metal from previous graduates’ rings into the Class of 2017’s rings.

The oldest ring was from 1914 and the newest from 1984. This tradition, which began in 2000, symbolizes the cadets’ connection with the Long Gray Line.

“The hope, dreams and accomplishments that each ring represents are now permanently linked to our hopes, dreams and potential,” Reape said, thanking the donors for their gifts.

In addition to the metal from other rings, steel from the World Trade Center is infused into each ring, reminding every ring owner of the events of 9/11 and the reason many have dedicated themselves to the profession of arms.

Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, addressed the Class and their guests, congratulating them for their accomplishments thus far.

After doing some research, Holland mentioned that the least amount spent on a ring was $172 while the most expensive was $6,672. However, Holland stated, you can’t place a price on a class ring.

“Each ring is special in its own way,” Holland said. “Every ring, that single, small item, for the rest of your lives, will remind you of the experience at West Point, your incredible achievement, of a group that has become very special to you, your classmates, and of the profound achievements and sacrifices of other members of the Long Gray Line.”

Holland said she has great faith in the Class of 2017.

“No doubt that you will live up to your class motto, a motto which communicates selflessness and commitment to a higher purpose and calling, doing what it takes, so others may dream,” Holland concluded.

At last, the Class of 2017 received their ring boxes. They waited patiently until each one of their classmates received a small black box. Finally, each box was opened simultaneously, resulting in sounds of elation throughout the crowd.

“I’m really excited,” Class of 2017 Cadet Amanda Blanco said.

Blanco noted that she only spent about thirty minutes picking out her ring design, but she was most nervous about picking out presents for her parents.

“The biggest problem was picking out my parents’ stuff, they don’t know I got them gifts yet, so I’m waiting to give them to them, that’s what I am most excited for, I got my mom a pendant and my dad a lapel pin, they match my ring,” Blanco said. “It symbolizes so much. I’m the first one in my family to go to college so it’s kind of a big deal, I just know they’re so proud.”

Joseph Corcoran said that receiving his ring was “another check mark” closer toward graduation.

“It’s everyone who’s come before me and done this and everyone who will come after me,” he said.

Corcoran was next to his mother who was sporting her necklace, holding the same stone as her son’s ring.

“It’s overwhelming, and exciting and wonderful,” Deb Corcoran said as tears came to her eyes. “(The necklace) was a surprise and it’s the same materials as his, and just to carry on with him, it’s an honor.”

Joshua Peltier says his ring means a lot to him and his family as well.

“A lot of hard work,” he said about the significance of his ring.

For Peltier, it was more than just his last three years as a cadet.

“I went to Korea and then Fort Benning for about two and a half years,” the prior-enlisted serviceman said. “Then I got an email (about coming to West Point) and I didn’t take it seriously, but my squad leader made me apply and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Peltier stood next to his mother, who was also beaming with pride.

“It’s a great day,” he said.