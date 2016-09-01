SHARP Resource Center Grand Opening at West Point

By Capt. Kathryn Hermon USCC SARC

Class of 2017 Cadet Arden Percoco, CASH/A Captain, and Capt. Kathryn Hermon, USCC SARC, cut the ribbon at the SHARP Resource Center grand opening Monday. Photo by Kerry Dunham Class of 2017 Cadet Arden Percoco, CASH/A Captain, and Capt. Kathryn Hermon, USCC SARC, cut the ribbon at the SHARP Resource Center grand opening Monday. Photo by Kerry Dunham

The United States Corps of Cadets (USCC) SHARP Resource Center (SRC) hosted its grand opening Monday morning to showcase the new facility and its capabilities to Cadets and Academy personnel.

The SRC is located in the old transient barracks rooms on the second floor of Eisenhower Barracks/Washington Hall and faces the Plain. The Directorate of Public Works assisted by quickly renovating two barracks rooms and a bathroom, creating a space that now houses the USCC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Capt. Kathryn Hermon, and the USMA Victim Advocate, Kerry Dunham.

The SRC is a private and consolidated location and is both a space to provide resources to leaders, whether that be advice or information pamphlets, and to offer victim care, its top priority.

“Before this center was created, Cadets in need of assistance had to negotiate two separate buildings to find Capt. Hermon or me,” Dunham explained. “I have worked here for two years and am overjoyed that we now have this wonderful, co-located space available for cadets, with all the resources they need in one centrally located spot.”

The Cadets Against Sexual Harassment and Assault (CASH/A) Committee Captain, Arden Percoco agreed, “Washington Hall is a great place for the SHARP Resource Center. It provides cadets with a centrally located, comfortable space to visit for any information or help they may need. This new location is a lot more inviting, and people will be willing to come here.”

Hermon estimated that the grand opening saw over 100 people tour the new space.

The SRC would like to acknowledge and thank the following individuals and organizations for their efforts in the establishment of this new facility: the Superintendent, the Commandant of Cadets, and the USMA/USCC Leadership, for taking the steps to create a SHARP Resource Center; USCC, for the space allocation; Todd Messitt, the resource manager for the Commandant; Ken Kerst, the USCC facilities planner; Luke Barnes, the project lead from DPW, Garrison; the Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic; and the Corps of Cadets.