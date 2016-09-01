West Point celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Women’s Equality Day Luncheon took place Aug. 26 at the West Point Club with guest speaker, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. Prior to the speech, a few cadets presented the audience with poems about equality, especially the poem by Maya Angelou, “Still I Rise.”

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Lieberman presented a rousing and somewhat controversial speech about women’s equality with topics ranging from sexual assault and abuse, especially in the military, income and wage gaps and women in the military.

“I must say I never saw West Point being a bastion of feminism,” Lieberman said. “To be honest with you, West Point is just gorgeous as it was the last time I was here but I really haven’t heard of equality day, What about the other days of the year?”

Lieberman spoke about feminism not being a new idea by reminding the audience about Abigail Adams, wife of President John Adams, who wrote a letter to the president while he was attending the Continental Congress in Philadelphia March 31, 1776.

“Remember the ladies,” Abigail said. “Be more generous and favorable to them. All men can be tyrants. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion and will not hold ourselves bound to any laws in which we have no voice or representation.”

“She talked about feminism during the colonial days so we have a history that goes way back,” Lieberman said. “Nearly 100 years after women got to vote and 200 years after the founding fathers that said we hold these truths to be self-evident that all (ahem) men are created equal, we finally have a serious female presidential candidate today, so we are indeed celebrating women’s equality in history.”

Lieberman said that although we have made a lot of progress. We still have far to go.

“Today in New York, our state has the broadest paid family leave in place,” Lieberman said. “It won’t be implemented until 2017 and it doesn’t include the military, but it is important that we acknowledge supporting women and men when they have to take care of their children and families. We have also recently adopted expanded campus sexual assault protection.”

Lieberman said the Department of Defense has lifted women into combat roles which is really historic. Implementation is a problem, but it is still important to get the legal framework to allow women in combat.

“The military also lifted the ban on lesbians, gays and transgender people serving our country,” Lieberman said. “They now have access to the training and job possibilities presented which is truly historic.”

Lieberman said the military provided one of the few places where people of color could actually get advancement and recognition as far as employment. The military served a vital function leading the way for equality.

Even after 200 years, gender discrimination still remains a fact of life, Lieberman said. Women still make less than men doing the same job and still have positions that are not available to them.

“How many women are there in the financial areas or CEO,” Lieberman asked. “The percentage of women in classes here at West Point is about 17 percent. This is not true equality, but there is progress.”

“I was one of the ones that was thrilled to go to Radcliff back in the day,” Lieberman said. “The ‘70s actually, when it was associated with Harvard. We had 300 in my class; Harvard had 1,500 in each class so we still had a long way to go.”

Lieberman then spoke about discrimination that still exists in the military. A lot of ways that discrimination manifests itself in the military has to do with sex and sexuality and access to health care or sexual violence.

“The military has a history of violence toward men and women,” Lieberman said. “There has been a culture where it has been condoned and women were ostracized when they complained about sexual assault, where the only way to go to complain is to go to the one that was responsible for it. The military have taken important steps.

“But Congress has once again failed women by failing to adopt Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s Military Justice Improvement plan to provide for an honest and fair handling of sexual abuse,” she said.

Lieberman put things in perspective. According to the Veterans Administration, there are 48,000 female veterans who screened positive with military trauma. This speaks volumes that this has been the culture in the military for far too long, according to the VA report.

“I understand that West Point has a robust set of mechanisms to deal with sexual assault,” Lieberman said. “There has not been a reduction in sexual assault in the military according to the Defense Department. In 2015, there were 6,083 cases, which the Defense Department acknowledges. I think we all see victims of sexual assault in the military in the VA, it’s at a far lower rate as far as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. You have a right to report sexual assault and you don’t have a right to be retaliated against.

“We at the ACLU defend rights that are already in the constitution that have been around for years and years,” she added.

Lieberman said the VA has documented how survivors of sexual assault are discharged, not for sexual assault, but for mood disorder or borderline personality disorder, a common diagnosis for sexual assault victims, which can downgrade their disability by 30 percent.

Another more controversial aspect is women’s access to abortion, especially for unintended pregnancies.

“We send you guys overseas, but won’t allow abortion,” Lieberman said. “If you can give your life, you should be able to get the health care you need. It’s time the military should cover abortion and birth control.

“The military has higher rates of unintended pregnancies,” she added. “Access to abortion is something we all should be fighting for. When you join the military, you chuck your First Amendment away. You may have negative things to say about policy and you have every right to talk to a congressman.

“You always have the right to not have to lose your moral code,” Lieberman concluded. “We wouldn’t be here today without Adams and the suffragettes and a lot of progress has been made, but we still have a long way to go.”