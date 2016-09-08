All-Army Obstacle Course Team prepares for World Championships

By Capt. Kelly Calway Department of Physical Education

Col. Liam Collins hurdling the fire obstacle. Photo courtesy of Reebok Spartan Race Col. Liam Collins hurdling the fire obstacle. Photo courtesy of Reebok Spartan Race

In their final race before the Spartan Beast World Championships, members of the All-Army Obstacle Course Racing team competed at the Spartan Beast and Sprint races in Breckenridge, Colorado Aug. 27-28.

Capt. Robert Killian placed second both days amongst the best obstacle course racers in North America. Capt. Bryce Livingston (USMA Class of 2011) placed 19th in the Beast and 10th in the Sprint, while Col. Liam Collins, the director of the Modern War Institute and coach of the All-Army team, placed 21st in the Beast and eighth in the Sprint while also earning Masters (over 40) podium finishes in both.

Collins was pleased with the team’s performance at the race.

“I would have liked for Rob to have earned the win, but he didn’t get his first win last year until the World Championships, so we are hoping to see him repeat that feat again this year,” he said.

The National Guard Special Forces Captain surprised nearly everyone last year when he came out of nowhere to win the world championships in his first year of competitive obstacle course racing.

His coach, however, was not surprised.

“I’ve known Rob for a number of years from other All-Army events and from following him at the Army’s Best Ranger Competition,” Col. Collins said. “So I knew he had the potential to get the Army a win.”

Killian, the defending world champion, has placed no lower than third in any of his races this year, but has yet to top the podium this year.

The “Beast” race included 29 obstacles and more than 5,000 feet of elevation change over the 13-mile course.

The Sprint included 19 obstacles and nearly 2,000 feet of elevation change over the five-mile course. Adding to the challenge was the fact that race started at over 9,000 feet of elevation and only went up from there.

“The most challenging part of the race wasn’t any of the manmade obstacles, it was climbing to more than 11,000 feet on one of the nation’s top ski slopes,” Collins remarked.

When asked what it takes to be an elite obstacle course racer, Collins replied, “While every obstacle course race is different, for most races it takes a strong endurance athlete who has good upper body strength and a good strength to weight ratio since it requires endurance to run several miles and the strength to carry heavy weight and negotiate obstacles quickly.

“For shorter races with more densely packed obstacles, like West Point’s Indoor Obstacle Course Test, endurance becomes less important,” he added.

Spartan Obstacle Course races are held on a number of military posts including Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell and Fort Carson, and West Point may be hosting its own Spartan obstacle course race next year.