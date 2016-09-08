America’s ‘Emergency Prepare-Athon’ begins: Are You Ready?

By Dr. Christopher Hennen West Point Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison West Point

September is National Preparedness Month, an annual nationwide effort to encourage Americans to plan and prepare for natural and man-made emergencies.

The Hudson Valley has experienced tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding and severe winter storms with the potential for more frequent and potentially more dangerous incidents.

These actual and imaginable threats are powerful reminders that our Garrison and community at West Point has a responsibility, and a need, to be ready. If you are not ready, National Preparedness Month is the perfect time to become ready. If you are ready, now is the perfect time to encourage and assist others at West Point, our Army home, to be ready— Ready West Point.

The National Preparedness’s goal is to “(Make) a secure and resilient nation with the capabilities required across the whole community to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk.”

An important component to accomplishing this goal is becoming self-sufficient after an incident.

When disaster strikes, you could be faced with being without electricity, water service, access to groceries, medical services, police, fire or rescue for 72 hours.

In a large-scale emergency, police, fire and rescue personnel may not be able to reach you quickly due to downed trees and power lines, and higher-priority calls may delay their arrival.

Being “Ready West Point” means that in the event of such an emergency you will be a responder: someone who is able to care for yourself and others, and not a victim: someone who is dependent on others.

Preparing to be Ready West Point starts with four important steps:

Stay Informed. Get information on what to do before, during and after emergencies at www.Ready.gov, www.acsim.army.mil/readyarmy and our website at www.westpoint.army.mil/readywestpoint.html. Stay aware of changing weather conditions by monitoring local media reports and register for ‘Desktop Alert,’ the U.S. Army Garrison West Point’s emergency alert system that will provide government computer desktop alerts, work and personal email alerts and text alerts in the event of an emergency or crisis.

Call 845-938-8859 for details or send an email to USAGWestPoint@usma.army.mil.

Make a Plan. Discuss, develop and practice an emergency plan with those in your care.

For a 72-hour Survival Checklist, visit our webpage at: www.westpoint.army.mil/readywestpoint.html.

Build a Kit. Keep enough emergency supplies on-hand, enough to last 72 hours, for you and those in your care. Start with non-perishable food and water (at least one gallon per person per day) and then add first-aid supplies, prescription medication, flashlights, batteries, sanitation and hygiene items.

Remember supplies for children, special-needs family members and your pets. Get a battery-powered and/or hand-crank radio with a weather band so you can hear emergency information when the power is out.

Get Involved. Before a crisis happens, the whole community can get involved in programs and activities to make families, homes and offices safer from risks and threats.

When was the last time you rehearsed a home or office evacuation plan? Are you attending the West Point Emergency Preparedness Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the West Point Exchange Parking Lot?

Readiness is the U.S. Army’s number one priority and is a shared responsibility. While it takes one person to make a difference, it takes our entire Garrison and community to respond effectively and recover quickly from a crisis.

Help us make our West Point Garrison and community ready and resilient by turning awareness into action and make emergency preparedness a condition rather than just a slogan.

Be disaster aware, take action to prepare. Be Ready West Point!

READY WEST POINT: Make a Kit, Have a Plan, Be Informed. Emergency Preparedness Fair is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17.