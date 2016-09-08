Football Game Day Force Protection Awareness and Restrictions on West Point

By the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security’s Force Protection Office

In order to better protect West Point residents and the Corps of Cadets during the Army West Point home football game, the following force protection measures and restrictions are in effect:

• Military police will patrol the housing areas throughout the day. Housing area residents are requested to notify the MP Station at 938-3333 of any suspicious activity in the housing areas on game day.

Also, residents are reminded to secure their quarters while attending football game day activities.

Road Restrictions and Closures:

• Mills Road from Herbert Hall (AOG Bldg) to Stony Lonesome Road will be closed approximately six hours prior to kickoff.

• Beginning about four hours before kickoff, roadways around Michie Stadium will be blocked off. Only those vehicles with a proper vehicle exception pass, or under MP escort, are allowed access around Michie Stadium.

• Merritt Road will be closed from the Jewish Chapel south to the Stony Lonesome Road intersection about four hours before kickoff and remain closed until after the game.

• Stony Lonesome Road will be one-way north from the Delafield Road intersection to the Washington Road intersection for approximately one hour after the game in order to facilitate fans using the football shuttle service.

General Information:

1. Black Knight Alley opens three hours before kickoff, while Michie Stadium gates open approximately two hours before kickoff.

2. Fans attending the game at Michie Stadium are required to be screened at security checkpoints at the stadium gates.

3. All bags are subject to search at the stadium security checkpoints.

4. RV parking is available only at North Dock and Round Pond.

5. Walking and/or using game day shuttle buses to and from the stadium is highly encouraged.

Remember: If You See Something, Hear Something, Say Something.