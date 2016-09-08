Golf places third at Lagowitz Invitational

By Jordan Vitkauskas Army Athletic Communications

Senior Peter Kim finished with a 228 (+12) for a 54-hole total at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invite Sunday in Hamilton, N.Y.

The Army West Point Golf team finished third at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invite Sunday hosted by Colgate at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, New York.

The Black Knights totaled a 54-hole score of 901 (+37) to finish behind Cornell and champion Delaware.

“I’m very proud of our team and of the effort and focus during our first tournament of the season,” assistant coach Lt. Col. Chad Bagley stated. “It’s always good to move up on the leaderboard. The golf course was a great test for everyone, and we now know what we have to work on for the Fighting Illini Invitational.”

Army West Point Highlights and Round Notes

• Leading the way for Army was Gunnar Doyle, who carded his third consecutive 74 to finish with a total score of 222 (+6).

• Nick Turner finished with final-round 75 for a 54-hole total of 224 (+8), while Peter Kim carded a 74 to end the tournament with a 228 (+12) total score.

• In the individual scoring, Max Messner and Brian Stecker finished with 54-hole totals of 251 and 260 combined

• Marc Oliveri of Delaware was the individual winner with a total of 214 (-2) and shot even par on Sunday.

• Hole No. 1 was once again the hardest hole, as just one birdie recorded and 51 bogeys or worse were made.

• Hole No. 12 was the easiest hole of the day relative to par, as there were 27 birdies and just five bogeys made.