Q & A with Hugh McConnell, Class of 2017 First Captain

Interview by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

First Captain Hugh McConnell in a formation during Summer Training as the Cadet Field Training Regimental Commander. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito Bryant/USMA PAO First Captain Hugh McConnell in a formation during Summer Training as the Cadet Field Training Regimental Commander. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito Bryant/USMA PAO First Captain Hugh McConnell stands with his Brigade Staff prior to the Acceptance Day Parade Aug. 13. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications First Captain Hugh McConnell stands with his Brigade Staff prior to the Acceptance Day Parade Aug. 13. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

PV: Tell me about yourself, your background, where you’re from? Do you have a military background?

HM: “I grew up in Newton, Kansas, a small town just north of Wichita. I am the first West Point c adet in my family and I have limited experience in ROTC as I attended the University of Kansas and did Army ROTC there for a year prior to West Point.

“My father is a welding instructor and my mother is a teacher’s aide. I have three brothers who are better versions of myself and have inspired me my entire life. My eldest brother is a United Methodist preacher in Kansas, my next oldest brother is an ROTC graduate infantry lieutenant at Fort Drum, New York and my youngest brother is an ROTC Cadet at the University of Kansas studying Russian.

“My brothers have made me who I am by keeping me humble and never failing to challenge me.”

PV: What made you want to come to West Point? What are you hoping to branch and why?

HM: “I came to West Point to become the best Army Officer that I can be. I always had a desire to serve and lead Soldiers in the Army, I figured West Point would challenge and forge me into the leader that they deserve.

“I hope to branch Infantry because to be where conditions are the worst and strong leadership is demanded is my calling.”

PV: You served as CFT Regimental Commander. Did you ever imagine you’d have these opportunities to lead at West Point?

HM: “I had dreamed of having the opportunity to serve the Class of 2017 and the Corps.

“It was not a goal from R-Day, but instead developed over my years at the Academy.”

PV: What do you feel has primed you for the role of First Captain?

HM: “Learning from my peers has prepared me the most for the role. I know that without friends like Vinny Bartram, Clark Cali and Dillon Macky I would not be who I am today. I firmly believe that our classmates are our strength here at West Point.”

PV: What are you looking forward to most as First Captain and what does the title mean to you?

HM: “I am looking forward to uniting the Corps around our heritage, pride and everything this institution was, is, and will continue to be.

“The title of First Captain means that I have been afforded an opportunity to serve the Corps. The title is nothing without it being used to improve the Corps.”

PV: How does this new position serve as a challenge? Also, how has West Point prepared you to overcome those challenges?

HM: “This position is a challenge because we, as the Corps, are pulled in many directions. By providing direction, purpose and motivation we will be able to unite and overcome our challenges.”

PV: What are your plans to affect positive change in the Corps this academic year?

HM: “We will focus our efforts on uniting the Corps by rallying on our pride and the positive effects of caring for each other as teammates.

“The Corps will become more interconnected and team focused. We are not individual cadets trying to survive, but instead teammates ensuring that everyone thrives.

PV: Having seen the Corps led by former First Captains, Eugene Coleman, Austin Welch and Lindsey Danilack, what have you drawn from their experiences and what would you like to do differently?

HM: “The First Captains over the past three years are great examples. While I only have experience of their work through the lenses of a plebe, team leader, and regimental staff A/S3, I know that they did everything for the Corps that they could.

“In particular, I will carry on Austin Welch’s support for our athletes, Lindsey Danilack’s emphasis on our character pillar, and EJ Coleman’s policies on fighting mediocrity and cynicism.”