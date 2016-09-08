West Point Band and Cadet Glee Club present “A Celebration of Service”

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band and Cadet Glee Club return to Trinity Church on Wall Street at 2 p.m. Sunday to present a contemporary performance of remembrance and celebration.

This concert is free and open to all; no tickets are required. Trinity Church is located on Broadway at Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

Music lovers everywhere can also watch the live webcast of the performance at www.trinitywallstreet.org/webcasts.

The West Point Band joins contemporary music organization, Vox Novus to present Fifteen-Minutes-of-Fame: A Celebration of Service.

On this 15th anniversary of 9/11, the West Point Band will premier 15 one-minute works to honor the memory of men and women who serve in the United States.

These contemporary works were created by composers who were responding to the theme “service” and what it means to all different kinds of people, such as military, first responders, community service and everyday kindness.

The West Point Band has enjoyed participating in Trinity Church’s concert series for the past several years, providing the lower Manhattan community with world-class music in a midday respite. Come hear some truly inspiring pieces performed by world-class musicians.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

