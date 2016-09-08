West Point remembers Buffalo Soldiers at annual ceremony

Story and Photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

James I. O'Neill High school Junior ROTC and Albany Junior ROTC view the artist rendition of the bronze statue Sunday that will become part of the Buffalo Soldiers’ Memorial Rock by next year. James I. O'Neill High school Junior ROTC and Albany Junior ROTC view the artist rendition of the bronze statue Sunday that will become part of the Buffalo Soldiers’ Memorial Rock by next year. Retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden introduced a plaque at the 55th annual Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Ceremony Sept. 4 that reveals an artistic drawing of a statue that will be placed next year on the memorial rock. It was a dream of one Buffalo Soldier who couldn't make it this year as he has every year in the past. Sanders Matthews, one of the last Buffalo Soldiers, died Aug. 26 and is buried at his beloved West Point. Retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden introduced a plaque at the 55th annual Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Ceremony Sept. 4 that reveals an artistic drawing of a statue that will be placed next year on the memorial rock. It was a dream of one Buffalo Soldier who couldn't make it this year as he has every year in the past. Sanders Matthews, one of the last Buffalo Soldiers, died Aug. 26 and is buried at his beloved West Point. Retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden presents the U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. with a Buffalo Soldiers plaque signed by the Matthews' family and members of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers Troopers Motorcycle Club Sept. 4 at the annual Buffalo Soldiers Wreath Laying ceremony. The ceremony included the unveiling of an artist rendition of a Buffalo Soldiers Statue that will be in place next year. Retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden presents the U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. with a Buffalo Soldiers plaque signed by the Matthews' family and members of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers Troopers Motorcycle Club Sept. 4 at the annual Buffalo Soldiers Wreath Laying ceremony. The ceremony included the unveiling of an artist rendition of a Buffalo Soldiers Statue that will be in place next year.

The 55th annual Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Wreath Laying ceremony Sunday was well attended and included more than 100 Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle clubs from various states.

Family members of Sanders Matthews, one of the last Buffalo Soldiers, and the last to serve and work at West Point, also attended the event. The memorial honors those from the 9th and 10th and the 24th and 25th Cavalries.

There was a somber note to this year’s ceremony as Matthews, who attended every memorial and always talked about his years as a bus driver at West Point and teaching the cadets to ride horses, died Aug. 26 at the age of 95 and was buried at West Point.

Master of ceremonies, Lt. Col. Frederick Black, talked about Matthews and how well he was known and liked. Black then introduced the keynote speaker, U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

Caslen gave a history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

“They were sharecroppers, painters, cooks and mechanics,” Caslen said. “But they came to serve.

“Not only were they in combat, but they also built forts, built telegraph lines, escorted wagon trains, fought Indians, patrolled borders and were among the first riders of the Pony Express and served as the first park rangers in the national parks,” Caslen said. “They rode with Teddy Roosevelt’s rough riders during the Spanish-American War, and the 10th Cavalry fought with Gen. Pershing hunting Poncho Villa in Mexico. Twenty-three Buffalo Soldiers received the Medal of Honor.”

Caslen said the Buffalo Soldiers led the way for many African-Americans who were instrumental in their leadership. Individuals like Gen. Vincent Brooks, first African-American cadet first captain and current commander of the United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command and ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and Gen. Colin Powell, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State, were influenced by their predecessors.

Guest speaker, retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden, spoke about a project that was a favorite of Matthews and unveiled an artistic rendition of what will become a Bronze statue of a Buffalo Soldier on horseback by renowned sculptor Eddie Dixon, whose first commission as a sculptor was for the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum of the only African-American fighter pilot in World War I, Eugene Bullard. Dixon is also noted for his detailed and historical work.

“This project has been in the works since 2008 and should be in place by next year,” Gordon said. “The sculpture involves the saber, saddle, leggings and the guidon where all had to be authentic.”

The statue will sit on top of the memorial rock the plaque is attached to now.