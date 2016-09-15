BBC Lifeworks

• Emergency Preparedness Fair: The U.S. Army Garrison West Point will be hosting its annual Emergency Preparedness Fair.

This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the PX parking lot. And Remember—Be Informed, Make a Plan, Build a Kit and Get Involved.

Stop by our table for valuable information and of course, goodies. We hope to see everyone there!

• TRICARE Lunch and Learn: U.S. Family Health Plan (USFHP) will be hosting a Lunch and Learn for TRICARE eligible active duty family member(s) or retired military.

Darrel Hutchinson, health benefits consultant, will go over Prime options and benefits of USFHP from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at B126 Washington Road.

Lunch will be catered by Panera Bread.

For details, contact USFHP at 212-356-4595, or to reserve space email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Sunday.

• Dirt Pudding Cups: Stop by B126 Washington Road between 2-3 p.m. Wednesday to make Dirt Pudding Cups to go.

We will also be adding some delicious gummy worms for toppings.

This event is while supplies last, so don’t wait too long.