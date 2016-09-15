Celebration of new Science Center at Bartlett Hall

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Col. John Hartke, deputy head of Physics and Nuclear Engineering, introduces the ribbon cutting party, (L-R) Col. Edward Naessens, head of the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering; retired Brig. Gen. David Allbee, former head of the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences; Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.; the Dean of Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb; and Col. John Burpo, deputy head of the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences, Sept. 7 celebrating the completion of the work renovating Bartlett Hall. Col. John Hartke, deputy head of Physics and Nuclear Engineering, introduces the ribbon cutting party, (L-R) Col. Edward Naessens, head of the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering; retired Brig. Gen. David Allbee, former head of the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences; Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.; the Dean of Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb; and Col. John Burpo, deputy head of the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences, Sept. 7 celebrating the completion of the work renovating Bartlett Hall.

Col. John Hartke, professor and deputy director of Physics and Nuclear Engineering, spoke to special guests and cadets in front of Bartlett Hall during a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 7 at the completion of the renovation of the second phase of the oldest academic building at West Point.

The first phase was the construction of the new Cadet Library, Jefferson Hall.

“The history of Bartlett Hall dates back to 1913 when the original building behind me was completed as part of a post wide modernization,” Hartke said. “It was then known as Jefferson Hall or east academic building. What we know today as the Pershing Barracks was the west academic building. In 1936, Bartlett Hall underwent the first expansion providing the section of the building that wraps around behind Cullum road.”

Hartke said in 1955, two floors in the basement and ground level were added to the courtyard area in the center of Bartlett Hall and in 1962, the old cadet library was demolished and what is now known as the north wing of Bartlett Hall held the cadet library at that time.

With the expansion of the size of the Corps of Cadets in the 1960’s from roughly 2,600 cadets to 4,400 cadets to meet the needs of the Cold War, modernization was required and within the academic department, the Department of Physics and Chemistry split into separate departments.

Originally, the modernization plan would allow the Department of Chemistry to move with the Engineering and Mechanics Department into the new science building in Mahan Hall.

However, because of the high cost of laboratory equipment and construction, the Department of Chemistry would not move to Mahan Hall but the Department of English would move there instead during that period.

Although there were minor upgrades in laboratory facilities in 1974 and 1986, the plans for sufficient science facilities remained a problem. It wasn’t until 1998 that plans began to build a science building.

Several plans were provided, including using the old Central Apartments and most were rejected due to construction costs or other considerations.

Also around this time, the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center project begun and Bartlett Hall then moved to a holding position.

It was then retired Brig. Gen. David Allbee, USMA Class of 1970 and former head of the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences, came up with the idea of building a newer library and expanding the sciences throughout the complete structure of Bartlett Hall.

“My classmate, retired Brig. Gen. Barney Forsythe, former vice dean of education, had a vision for the new library and began the design process and construction of the newest library–Jefferson Hall,” Allbee said. “Then the Bartlett Hall project would merge the five areas of Bartlett Hall, the west elevation, south and east elevation, the Moore Wing, the north elevation and reconfiguring them to have complete access on each floor and become a unified building. The library increased the capabilities of the Dean’s Office to support the cadets in so many ways, he ran out of room for the archives.”

Susanne Christof was the archivist chosen to lead the design team for the new state of the art West Point Special Collections and Archives to be housed in the Bartlett Hall complex.

“So the building was to hold the West Point Archives, Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences, Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering as well as our Centers of Excellence beginning with the Photonics Research Center,” Allbee said. “It has taken the support of seven superintendents, seven deans, the West Point staff, especially the Directorate of Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in developing the timeline and getting the decision on the architect and construction company.”

Allbee said when they first planned the design of the Bartlett Hall Science Center in the 1990s, they set a 50-year plan for the new building—but it only took 26 years. With the new design came a new concept.

“With the upgrades of the classrooms and laboratories came the concept of the classatory–the combination of classroom and laboratory means that Bartlett Hall will take the cadets’ educational experience well into the 21st century,” Albee said. “Everything is changing and we need to be flexible in our educational concepts and now we have a building which will allow us to accomplish this mission for the U.S. Military Academy.

“As you go through these doors into the new Bartlett Hall complex look at the laboratories, classrooms, and the library archives and see the future as our cadets will determine where we go in the very near future as science is advancing at such a rapid pace,” Allbee continued.

“This is a culmination of decades of effort on many peoples part to arrive at today’s ribbon cutting. Welcome to West Point’s 21st century Bartlett Hall,” Allbee concluded.