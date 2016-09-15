Corps mourns loss of Cadet who dies in single car accident Sunday

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office

Sophomore Brandon Jackson (#28) flashes a big smile after breaking up a pass against Tulane Nov. 14, 2015. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Sophomore Brandon Jackson (#28) flashes a big smile after breaking up a pass against Tulane Nov. 14, 2015. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

U.S. Military Academy Cadet Brandon T. Jackson, a member of the Class of 2019, from Queens, New York, died as the result of a single car accident Sunday in Croton, New York.

“The Corps of Cadets is very saddened by the loss of their teammate, Cadet Brandon Jackson, who was a proud and committed member of Echo Company, 2nd Regiment,” Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Diana Holland said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Brandon’s family and friends during this most difficult time.”

“We will honor his life as we mourn the untimely death of a young man who had a promising future as a leader in service to our Nation,” said Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., Superintendent of the U. S. Military Academy, in a letter to the West Point community. “Brandon internalized our watch words, Duty, Honor, Country.”

Jackson was a starting defensive back on the Army West Point Football team. He turned-in an impressive performance during Saturday’s game with two solo tackles and one assist. His sudden death is being felt throughout his team and the athletic department.

“Words cannot describe the grief that our team is feeling over the loss of our brother and friend, Brandon,” head coach Jeff Monken said. “He was a beloved teammate and our hearts are with his family at this time of tragedy.”

“We are heartbroken for Brandon’s family, the team and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Army West Point Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said. “We will always remember Brandon for his kindness and do our best to honor his memory.”

The accident is under investigation.

Jackson, an impact player for the Black Knights’ defense, played in all 14 games since his arrival in 2015 and finished with 68 career tackles and three interceptions, two of which came against Wake Forest in 2015.