First 2-0 start since 1996: Football improves to 2-0 with win over Rice

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore running back Andy Davidson heads toward the end zone for one of his three touchdowns during Army West Point’s 31-14 win over Rice Sept. 10 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin Sophomore running back Andy Davidson heads toward the end zone for one of his three touchdowns during Army West Point’s 31-14 win over Rice Sept. 10 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin Two young Army West Point fans have “Go Army” on their minds while cheering their favorite team onto victory. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV (Right) Two young Army West Point fans have “Go Army” on their minds while cheering their favorite team onto victory. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV (Right) Senior linebacker Andrew King (front) recovered a fumble that was forced by teammate, sophomore linebacker James Nachtigal, that led to a Black Knight touchdown during the second quarter. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Senior linebacker Andrew King (front) recovered a fumble that was forced by teammate, sophomore linebacker James Nachtigal, that led to a Black Knight touchdown during the second quarter. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Sophomore linebacker Calen Holt (#42) and sophomore defensive back Jalen Sharp (#14) combine to block a Rice punt in the fourth quarter. Sophomore defensive back Mike Reynolds recovered the loose ball that gave Army West Point a possession within the red zone. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin Sophomore linebacker Calen Holt (#42) and sophomore defensive back Jalen Sharp (#14) combine to block a Rice punt in the fourth quarter. Sophomore defensive back Mike Reynolds recovered the loose ball that gave Army West Point a possession within the red zone. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin

The Army West Point football team made its 2016 debut at Michie Stadium Sept. 10 and gave fans something to cheer about for the second week in a row.

The Black Knights rushed for 348 total yards to defeat Rice, 31-14. With the win, Army is 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 1996.

Rice got on the scoreboard early, with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Stehling to Connor Cella, just one minute into the game.

However, Black Knights responded with a quick six-play, 75-yard scoring drive that saw Darnell Woolfolk reach the end zone from six yards out to tie the game, 7-7.

Army took the lead late in the first quarter on Andy Davidson’s third touchdown of the season; a 13-yard run.

A two-yard run from Davidson pushed the Black Knights’ lead to 21-7 as the teams went into the break.

In the second half, Army kept the pressure on, adding yet another touchdown from Davidson and a field goal from Mitchell Howard to give the Black Knights the victory.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• The win marked the first time since 2010 that Army has won two games in a row.

• The Black Knights are 2-0 for the first time since 1996.

• Davidson was the first Black Knight to score three rushing touchdowns since Larry Dixon did it against Fordham Nov. 22, 2013.

• The Black Knights recorded their fourth interception of the season Saturday afternoon. They tallied just six picks in all of 2015.

Turning Point

• James Nachtigal forced his way into the backfield and knocked the ball out of Stehling’s grasp, Andrew King fell on it to give Army the ball on the Rice 35-yard line with just over eight minutes to play in the second quarter. The Black Knights scored on the ensuing possession to make it 21-7.

Key Moments

• Davidson and the Black Knights capitalized on the King fumble recovery, as he found the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. It was his second multi-TD game of the season.

• The Black Knights held the Owls to just 162 yards of offense as they took a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.

• Austin Walter of Rice took a handoff 37 yards to the end zone to put Rice within a touchdown (14-7), with 8:02 to play in the third quarter.

• The Black Knights responded on the next drive as Davidson continued his stay in the end zone with his third score of the game, this time from three yards away.

• After Army tried an unsuccessful onside kick, Stehling stalled a Rice drive with his first interception of the season.

• Calen Holt then blocked a punt from the Owls and Mike Reynolds fell on it to give the Black Knights an immediate red zone possession with 10:22 to play in the fourth quarter.

• Army wasn’t able to produce a touchdown, but came away with three points, as Howard nailed a 23-yard field goal to make it 31-14 in favor of the Black Knights.

Quotable

“I am proud of our team. I am proud of the players, our coaching staff and the effort they put in to give ourselves a chance today to win a football game. Where we are at this point of the season, it has been a lot of work and we were fortunate enough to make enough plays to win today.”—Army head coach Jeff Monken