FOR THE ADULTS

Arts & Crafts September classes (updated)

• Today—Open Studio, noon-4 p.m.;

• Today—Wine & Paint, “Life is Good,” 16 x 20 canvas, 5-7 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Pint Sized Picasso, Henri Matisse, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

Murder at the Sock Hop

Join the West Point Club for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Murder at the Sock Hop, at 8 p.m. Friday.

Enjoy an evening of culinary crime with the Killing Kompany where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated among you. On this night you can be part of the show.

The night includes dinner, dancing and a brand new comedy murder mystery. There is a minimal fee for this event.

Reservations are required. For details or to make reservations, call 938-5102.

Yoga at Trophy Point

Join the MWR Fitness Center at Trophy Point for Outdoor Yoga with Christine at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

There is a minimal fee for this class. For details, call 938-6490.

September events with Leisure Travel Services (updated)

Join Leisure Travel Services for its September events. The upcoming event includes:

• Sunday—The Feast of San Gennaro. New York’s largest and oldest street festival. Leave West Point at 10 a.m., leave NYC at 5:30 p.m.;

• Sept. 24—Trip to lower Manhattan where American history started for so many and the gateway for the future. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave NYC 3:30 p.m.;

• Sept. 25—See the famous High Line and Chelsea Market. Walk the high Line gardens above the streets and shop the Chelsea Market. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

MWR Outdoor Recreation Bowhunters Education Course

The New York State Bowhunters Education Course will be held from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both courses will be held at the Community Building, Round Pond Recreation Area.

Students must register online at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html and follow the requirements listed by the state. Both hunters education courses require the completion of homework prior to attending the course.

For more information, call 938-2503.

West Point Oktoberfest

Join MWR for its 7th annual Oktoberfest from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 23 and 3-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Sept. 23 is Adults Night Out with Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest contest and the famous Stein Holding Contest.

Sept. 24 is Family Day with Kinder Korner with activities sponsored by the West Point Spouses Club. It’s open to the public.

There is minimal fee to enter. For details, call 938-4690.

West Point CYS Services Parents Night Out

CYS Services will be offering Parents Night Out Child care from 3-9:30 p.m. Sept. 24. All children must be registered with CYS Services to participate.

To sign up or for details, call Erin Faherty at 938-3969. A 15-participant minimum must be met for program to be facilitated.

ACS Lunch ‘n Learn Workshops

Stop by between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28 for ACS’s new Lunch ‘n Learn computer workshops. Get answers to any IT questions, volunteers are waiting to help! Workshops are held at ACS, Bldg. 622.

Contact the Employment Readiness Program Office at 938-5658 for any questions or to volunteer to assist.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed.

The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights. If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.

Brunch Cruise on the Hudson

Join the West Point Club from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 2 for a relaxing scenic boat ride with live entertainment and a hot and cold buffet brunch. A cash bar will also be available.

Boarding for the Brunch Cruise on the Hudson is promptly at 11:45 a.m. For reservations, call 845-938-5120.