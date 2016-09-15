JUST ANNOUNCED

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool Fee Administration

Starting Oct. 1, swimmers will be required to obtain a punch card for access to Crandall Pool. Each punch card will be good for 12 visits.

The cards will be available at the MWR Fitness Center or at the Round Pond Campground office for a minimal fee. For details, call 938-1992.

Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups. All USMA and DOD personnel 18 years of age and older are eligible to participate. Hockey will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Season passes will be sold beginning Oct. 1. Skating will start on Oct. 3.

For details, contact James McGuinness at 938-3066 or email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

ACS’s Walk A Mile

The sixth annual “Walk a Mile” in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5.

The event starts and finishes at the Thayer Statue area. For details, call Family Advocacy at 938-3369.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s Paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings. It can host functions from 10-50 people, food and drink included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.