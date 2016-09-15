Remembrance Run 5K

Courtesy Graphic Courtesy Graphic

The Remembrance Run 5K had over 60 registered runners Sept. 9. Below are the top runners and their times. Congratulations to the winners and MWR thanks everyone who participated. Top three male runners (overall): 1. Kyle Brunelle 22:09, 2. Michael Fowlkes 22:40, 3. Nicholas Powell 22:14; Top three female runners (overall): 1. Naomi Szpot 27:30, 2. Jessica Campbell 28:12, 3. Pam Boeka 29:04; Top male teen runner (13-17): 1. Derek Black 27:56; Top female teen runner (13-17): 1. Lucy Korpela 33:07; Top boy runner (under 12): 1. Brodan Tiffany 27:39; Top girl runner (under 12): 1. Julie Campbell 32:32.