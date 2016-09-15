Volleyball clinches Dartmouth Tournament title

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

After four-straight sweeps this weekend, the Army West Point Volleyball team was named the Dartmouth Tournament Champions.

The Black Knights completed their streak with a 3-0 victory over Niagara Sept. 10 in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Allie Strong was named the Tournament MVP and was joined by Vanessa Wesley on the All-Tournament Squad.

Army Highlights and Match Notes

• The Sept. 10 win puts Army (6-4) on a 5-0 streak with all matches being decided in three-straight sets.

• The Black Knights held an advantage in every statistical category over the Purple Eagles. The Cadets led in points (52-28), kills (38-22), aces (7-3), blocks (7-3), assists (33-21) and digs (42-40).

• Wesley led the team with 10 kills and a .563 hitting percentage. Amber Clay and Sydney Morriss had eight kills apiece while Strong tallied seven.

Haven Bethune continued as setter for Army and dished out 26 assists and added a match-high three service aces. She had her second double-double of the day as she added a team-high 10 digs.

• In blocking, Olivia Fairfield made the difference for the Cadets with five with Morriss adding three.

How it happened

• Army led for almost the entirety of the match and only allowed Niagara to lead four times in the three sets.

• In set one, the Black Knights led 13-9 then charged ahead on an 8-1 run to more than double the score at 21-10.

The Purple Eagles attempted to chip away at the Cadets’ lead, but Army pulled away to clinch the set 25-16.

• Set two was a battle at the beginning as Niagara led three times and the set was tied on five occasions before the Black Knights got into their groove.

Army had a 6-4 run in the end to win the set 25-18.

• The Cadets ran away from the Purple Eagles in the third set and never gave up their lead en route to victory and the tournament title. Army jumped ahead 11-3 before Niagara was able to gain any momentum in the set.

A four point rally by the Black Knights pushed them ahead 22-11 before they were able to pull away with three of the final four points of the match to win.

Coaches Corner Quotes

• “The entire coaching staff is so proud of the improvement our team is making each and every day,” head coach Alma Kovaci said. “The team is starting to gel in a really nice way.”

• “We are so excited with the play of our freshmen class. Haven is doing such a great job running the offense and Sydney is hitting so effectively, not only in one match, but all of them. Allie has continued to be a stud in our six rotation.”

• “To win four matches in three sets in not easy to do but our team remained focused and was up for the task. I am so proud of them.”

All-Tournament Team

• Allie Strong (Army)—MVP

• Vanessa Wesley (Army)

• Madelyn Kaprelyan (CCSU)

• Katy Henchy (Hartford)

• Emily Astarita (Dartmouth)

• Julia Lau (Dartmouth)