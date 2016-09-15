West Point honors fallen during 9/11 Ceremony

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. addresses the crowd during the Sept. 11 Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 9. Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. addresses the crowd during the Sept. 11 Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 9. The West Point Fire Department renders a salute during the 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 9. The West Point Fire Department renders a salute during the 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 9. The West Point community renders a salute during the 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 9. The West Point community renders a salute during the 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 9.

The Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony took place Sept. 9 at Trophy Point. Members of the West Point community, including the West Point Fire Department, gathered together to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks and those who have lost their lives since, defending their country’s freedom.

The event began at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Throughout the ceremony, cannons sounded and the crowd offered moments of silence for each plane that crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

After the playing of the National Anthem and the convocation, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. shared some words with the audience.

“We shall never forget the images of planes flying into the World Trade Center or the smoke rising from the Pentagon,” he remarked. “We shall never forget the feelings of disbelief, sadness and anger.”

Caslen noted that the attacks, similar to the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, called regular people to become heroes.

“Today we recall, and we celebrate what we learned about ourselves on Sept. 11, 2001,” he said. “We remember once again how ordinary human beings, living their ordinary lives, reacted with extraordinary heroism … We recall how we came together as a nation to console, to love and to rebuild.”

Fifteen years later, Caslen says it is our job to commemorate those who have passed.

“Our task then is to remember the fallen as they were—as they would have wanted to be remembered—living in freedom, blessed by it, proud of it and willing—like so many others before them, and like so many today—to die for it,” he said.

Caslen also shared his sympathy to those who have sacrificed their lives since the attacks to defend the freedom of the United States.

“To the families and friends of our fallen fellow Americans of 9/11—as well as our fallen colleagues and comrades here in Iraq and Afghanistan—we extend today our deepest sympathy and condolences,” Caslen said. “We are mindful too—and resolute that their deaths, like their lives, shall have meaning.”

Because of that, he said we must continually remind ourselves of the meaning of the day.

“Above all this, Americans will remember the true legacy of 9/11: that self-sacrifice exists in this nation despite what our enemies and detractors say,” Caslen noted. “That values such as duty, and honor, and country still hold strong places in our national conscience. And that love of family, of country, and of humankind, remain foremost in our minds, but more importantly, our hearts. This is the true lesson and legacy of Sept. 11.”

Finally, Caslen closed with a personal anecdote, sharing the story of a photograph he hangs in his office given to him by a friend. The picture is of the Pentagon on the morning of 9/11, and through all the smoke and debris, the sunlight is still shining on the American flag.

“When he took the picture the smoke separated, allowing the sun to shine through,” Caslen said. “Just for a second—but it shined bright on our country’s symbol of hope, strength, solidarity and honor.”