West Point’s First Impression

By Keith J. Hamel Editorial Manager, WPAOG

(From Left to right) Todd Browne, USMA Class of 1985 and president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates; Frederic V. Malek, USMA Class of 1959 and a 2014 Distinguished Graduate; and Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., USMA Class of 1975, put shovels into the ground Sept. 9 during the groundbreaking of the new Malek West Point Visitors Center, named after the lead donor. Courtesy Photo (From Left to right) Todd Browne, USMA Class of 1985 and president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates; Frederic V. Malek, USMA Class of 1959 and a 2014 Distinguished Graduate; and Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., USMA Class of 1975, put shovels into the ground Sept. 9 during the groundbreaking of the new Malek West Point Visitors Center, named after the lead donor. Courtesy Photo

As the familiar saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression. On Sept. 9, West Point broke ground for a new building that will make that vital impression count.

After 15 years of planning, designing and fundraising, construction is set to begin on the new 31,000-square-foot Malek West Point Visitors Center, to be housed on the same site of the old West Point Visitors Center, which itself was housed in the now-demolished Ladycliff College library building outside of Thayer Gate.

Envisioned as a 21st century “experience hub,” this new gateway to West Point will feature high-tech and interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art theaters, unique artifacts, and modern architectural innovations that capitalize on natural light and the Hudson River to highlight the U.S. Military Academy as the world’s premier leader development institution.

“The Malek West Point Visitors Center will be reflective of the esteemed reputation of USMA,” Lt. Col. Chris Kasker, USMA Public Affairs Officer, said. “It will provide the hundreds of thousands of visitors to West Point the opportunity to see how the Academy develops our nation’s future leaders across the four pillars of development—military, academic, physical and character.”

The Malek West Point Visitors Center is named after its lead donor, Frederic V. Malek, USMA Class of 1959 and a 2014 Distinguished Graduate.

“Few people have had such an impact on the Academy as Fred Malek,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., during his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Over the years, he has donated his time, talent and treasure, and has changed the landscape at West Point.”

Malek has also funded the Malek Soccer Stadium, the Malek Tennis Center and the O’Meara, Malek, Dawkins, Class of 1959 Strength Development Center in the Kimsey Athletic Center.

“It is rewarding to be thanked and recognized,” Malek said. “But the truth of the matter is that the ones to be thanked and recognized are those upon whose shoulders I stood,” referring to those in his class and other Academy graduates who have devoted their careers and some given their lives in the defense of this country.

“None of us would have had the lives we’ve had, the satisfaction and joy we’ve had, without the great training, the great experiences, and the Duty, Honor, Country ethic that was imbued in us at West Point,” Malek told the well over 50 individuals who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Thanks and recognition also went to eight West Point classes—1972, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1984, 1988, 1990 and 2004—which devoted their Class Reunion fundraising campaigns to the project, and together contributed 40 percent of the funds raised.

The late Margaret A. Zipp, widow of retired Lt. Col. Charles W. Zipp, USMA Class of 1953, and The Boeing Company were also acknowledged for their contributions.

“We all give back to say ‘thank you’ for letting us repay in part the debt of honor we feel we owe to the world’s greatest leader development institution,” Malek said.

“A top priority of and the cornerstone of the ‘landmark’ bucket for the seven-year (2009-15) For Us All campaign, the Malek West Point Visitors Center brought together all kinds of donors: estate, corporate, class, and, of course, individual,” said Todd Browne, USMA Class of 1985 and president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates. “The largest gift-funded construction project since the completion of the Kimsey Center in 2003, the new Malek West Point Visitors Center will be the front door to the Academy and a compelling way to share the West Point story with the nation and to inspire future generations of cadets and leaders.”