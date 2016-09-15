Women’s Soccer notches first win of season

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team rallied from one goal down to defeat Hofstra 3-1 Sept. 10 in Hempstead, New York, to earn its first victory of the season.

Maya Watkins put the Pride in front in the 29th minute but that would be all the Black Knights would allow. Army then rattled off three unanswered goals, from three different cadets, to secure the two-goal win.

Junior Clare Shea notched her second goal of the season to tie the score at 1-1, while Madison McGinn and Nicole Bautista each recorded their first markers of the year. McGinn’s tally was the eventual game-winner, coming in the 52nd minute.

Senior Jordan Cassalia recorded nine saves in net for the Black Knights as she earned her first victory of the season between the posts.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• Army shifts to 1-6 on the year.

• Hofstra outshot the Black Knights 24-7, including a 10-5 edge on shots on goal.

• Lauren McGovern and Kayleigh Stallings were both awarded assists.

• Leading the Black Knights in shots was Jade Jamison, who posted two, one of which on frame.

• Shea, Bautista, and McGinn all scored on their lone shots in the game.

• The three goals marked the first time this season the Black Knights had one more scores.

How it happened

• Shea’s tying goal came at the 36:29 mark and happened after she collected a deflected ball inside the box. The Allendale, New Jersey, native then fired a shot into the lower right corner for her sixth career goal.

• A little less than seven minutes into the second half, McGinn swayed the momentum in Army’s favor when she netted her first of the year. Stallings started the play by sending the ball across the face of the goal. The cross fell perfectly at the foot of McGinn, who tapped it in for the 2-1 edge.

• Bautista added an insurance marker in the 64th minute, which ultimately secured the Black Knights the win.

Turning Point

• Bautista’s first career tally was a big one as it not only handed Army the 3-1 advantage, but ensured Army its first win. The rookie dribbled through the midfield and launched a well-driven shot from 22-yards out that blew past the goalie and into the lower left corner.

Up Next

• The Black Knights next opponent is Navy, which kicks off the rivals annual “Star” Series, presented by USAA. That contest is slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Navy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.