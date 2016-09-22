2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Drill: Cadets Joshua Ciarlante and Miguel Pantano perform a two-man drill routine in front of more than 3,200 fans during the halftime show for the New York Cosmos Soccer club’s Military Appreciation Night Sept. 10.

Skeet & Trap: The Army West Point Skeet & Trap team stunned Navy and other collegiate rivals Sept. 17 by nearly sweeping the competition at the inaugural Blue & Gold Back to School Shoot, hosted by the University of Delaware.

The competition consisted of 100 skeet targets and 100 trap targets, and the cadets resolutely asserted their dominance in each event.

Army took first place in the combined team competition, breaking an impressive 933 out of 1,000 targets. They also took first place in the team skeet competition as well as the team trap competition.

The cadets took home several individual awards. In the individual trap competition, CIC emeritus Class of 2017 Cadet Mitch Koellner took first place, while Class of 2017 Cadets Carolee Schwarzer and Alejandro Alderete tied for third place.

On the skeet fields, Koellner took second place, with Schwarzer close behind in third place. When all the individual scores were tallied for both events, Koellner stood on top as the tournament champion, with Schwarzer taking the trophy for third place overall.

In addition to Navy, the competition included teams from the University of Delaware, University of Maryland, George Mason University, VMI and Washington College.

Army’s dominant performance against these rivals reaffirmed its position as the pre-eminent collegiate shotgun team in the northeastern United States.

“This was a great way to start the year,” Koellner said after the shoot. “It’s a great confidence booster for the team to deliver such a strong showing in our first collegiate competition of the season. Still, there’s lots of hard work and practice that needs to happen between now and Nationals in March, so we’re hoping to build on today’s success and really focus on picking up a few more targets in practice.”

Those practices include structured shooting drills, mental exercises and scrimmage competitions to help the cadets zero in on crushing more clays.

When not competing against other colleges, the Army West Point Skeet & Trap team shoots regular matches against local gun clubs.

Glee: On Sept. 11, 75 members of the West Point Glee Club traveled to New York City to perform with the USMA Band at Trinity Church Wall Street.

The concert was part of the overall 9/11 remembrance activities throughout the Ground Zero area on the 15th anniversary of the tragedy.

Before and after the concert, cadets had the opportunity to talk with audience members and passing tourists, extending the USMA outreach to lower Manhattan.

More than 400 audience members packed every available seat in the church and hundreds of others stopped in off the street to listen to portions of the concert.