Absentee Voter’s Week

West Point will be participating in Absentee Voter’s Week, Monday-Oct. 3, and encouraging voters to complete their Absentee Ballot and return them to their state to meet the Nov. 8 deadline. If voters have not received their ballot for the general election, they should contact their Unit Voting Assistance Officer or the Installation Voting Assistance Officer to receive a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot. The Installation Voting Assistance Program will have voter registration and information booths set up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Keller Army Community Hospital , the West Point Commissary Tuesday, and the West Point Main Exchange Sept. 29. For details, contact the Installation Voting Assistance Officer, Christopher Snuggs, at 845-938-4324, or vote.westpoint@usma.edu.