ANNOUNCEMENTS

Firing Range available

The DPTMS-Range Operations will host a firing range for authorized West Point community members from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 at the Gettysburg Range Complex, Route 293 across from the Round Pond entrance.

Authorized users include active duty military personnel, staff and faculty and their families assigned to the installation or directly supported by it.

This includes cadets of all service academies who are assigned to West Point and military personnel retired with pay and their families. Must have a DOD ID card.

All patrons must bring their own targets, hearing protection and eye protection. Firearms must be compliant with New York State and West Point firearms laws. Pistol, shotgun and hunting rifles are permitted. No automatic weapons or caliber larger than 7.62mm or .308 equivalent.

One guest per ID card holder permitted (liability waiver is enforced). Minors must be accompanied by their sponsor.

Mine Torne Road will be closed during this date and time.

MWR Outdoor Recreatiom will be selling West Point hunting and fishing permits, along with refreshments and snacks.

For details, contact Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations, at 938-3007 or email Alec.Lazore@usma.edu.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

The third annual West Point Out of the Darkness Community Walk is scheduled for Saturday at Daly Field. Check-in and registration is at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

The walk is to raise awareness of suicide and suicide prevention. To register, visit http://afsp.donordrive.com/event/westpoint/. For details, call George M. Barnes at 845-938-2912 or email George.Barnes@usma.edu.

FEGLI Open Season

Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) is having its first open season in 12 years. The open season runs through Sept. 30. Open season elections become effective October 2017. Visit the Army Benefits Center website for more information on Basic and Optional coverages at https://www.abc.army.mil/Life/Life.htm.

Employees can make elections directly through the Employee Benefits Information System (EBIS), or call the Army Benefits Center at 1-877-276-9287.

USMA SHARP Summit

The fourth annual U.S. Military Academy SHARP Summit is scheduled from Wednesday-Sept. 30. The theme of the summit is “Unlocking the Mystery of Relationships.”

The events include:

• Wednesday—An Open Mic Poetry Slam;

• Sept. 29—Summit topics including the hook-up culture, pornography and rape myths;

• Sept. 30—Summit topics including healthy masculinity, healthy sexuality and media & relationships.

To register for the event, contact Lt. Col. Mindy Kimball at 938-5421 or mindy.kimball@usma.edu. Cadets must contact their company CASH/A to sign-up.

Arvin CPDC hours change

Starting Oct. 1, the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center’s hours of operation will change to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to better support the Corps of Cadets.

Very Merry Military Mini Sessions Volunteers needed

Registration is now open for the West Point Very Merry Military Mini Sessions. Photographers give their time and talent to photograph military families who are separated from their service member over the holidays due to deployment or unaccompanied tour.

The photographs are meant to send a little piece of “home” to the deployed service member during the holiday season, and it’s completely free of charge. The military minis will be done Oct. 29.

To register as a volunteer, visit http://www.verymerrymilitaryminisessions.com/be-a-volunteer/, fill the form out and you are all set. Volunteer registration is now open.

Gospel Service is Back

Gospel Service has been reinstated at West Point. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy, Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel. The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey. Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities. The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.