Bannerman Project

Civil engineering majors (two teams of four and one team of three) are designing a bridge to span a 40-foot wide ravine near the Bannerman residence on Pollepel Island, which is located about four miles north of West Point on the Hudson River. A wooden pedestrian bridge existed on the island in the early 1900s, but is no longer present. The cadets conducted a reconnaissance of the site Aug. 31, where they took measurements of the area and met with members of the Bannerman Castle Trust, Inc., an organization that is conducting restoration activities on the island. Each team will develop a unique solution and present their recommendation to the Bannerman Castle Trust, Inc., which will select the design that will be built by the cadets.