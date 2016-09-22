BBC Lifeworks

• Nature Strollers Walk: Join West Point Family Homes for a Nature Strollers Walk for families with young children Monday at the Hudson Highlands Outdoor Discovery Center Nature.

The trails are stroller and toddler friendly.

We will meet at the Visitors Center at 9:15 a.m. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.

• Breakfast on the GO!: We hope you are hungry because WPFH wants to start your day right with a Breakfast on the GO!

Drive by B126 Washington Road between 7:15-8:30 a.m. Sept. 29 for a free bagged breakfast brought to your car window.