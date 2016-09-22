Football powers past UTEP, improves to 3-0
The Army West Point Football team earned its second road win of the season with a dominating 66-14 victory over UTEP Sept. 17 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
Army improves to 3-0 to begin the season for the first time since winning its first nine games in 1996. UTEP drops to 1-2 following the loss.
The Black Knights seized control early and eventually moved out to a 24-0 lead by halftime.
Army increased its lead to 38-0 early in the second half before UTEP got on the board after going scoreless of its first four drives.
Darnell Woolfolk led the way with a career-best three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards.
The visitors dominated time of possession in the game, holding the ball for 41:40, while allowing UTEP 18:20 of possession time.
Army Highlights and Game Notes
• The meeting marked the first-ever game between the Black Knights and the Miners.
• Army moves to 1-1 all-time at Sun Bowl Stadium, with their only previous meeting in El Paso coming in the 1988 Sun Bowl.
• Freshman Elijah Riley started in place of Brandon Jackson.
• Army held UTEP scoreless on each of its first four drives to begin the game.
• The Cadets scored their first special-teams touchdown of the year after Max Regan ran back a fumbled kickoff return for a 13-yard score.
• Andy Davidson ran for a game-high 106 yards for his third 100-yard rushing game of the year.
• Army’s 66 points were its most since scoring 68 against Colgate in 1958.
Key Moment
• Army held a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter and extended the lead to 24 with a 12-play, 82-yard drive that ate up 5:27 of game time and was finished by a 2-yard touchdown run from Jordan Asberry with just nine ticks remaining in the opening half.
How It Happened
• Army received the ball to begin the game. The Black Knights scored on their opening drive, with Mitchell Howard booting a 27-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 65-yard drive.
• Army began the second quarter with consecutive pass plays as Ahmad Bradshaw hooked up with Jeff Ejekam for a 14-yard completion before completing a 33-yard pass to Tyler Campbell that moved the ball to the UTEP 10-yard line.
• The Cadets punched the ball in for the game’s first touchdown two plays later, with a 9-yard scamper from Woolfolk. The ensuing extra point made the score 10-0 with 13:45 remaining in the first half.
• After limiting the Miners to a three-and-out on their next possession, the Black Knights scored on their third straight drive to open game, with a two-yard rush from Chris Carter.
• The scoring drive was set up by a 28-yard connection from Carter to Kell Walker and five carries for 24 yards from Davidson.
• Bradshaw led Army on a methodical 12-play, 82-yard scoring drive to cap the first half, ending with a 2-yard rush from Asberry. Howard’s PAT moved Army’s lead to 24-0 by the half.
• The Black Knights halted the Miners for their first drive of the third quarter and quickly added to their lead with a 54-yard drive that lasted 1:02 and was capped by a 33-yard run from Davidson to make the score 31-0 with 12:36 on the clock.
• It took even less time for Army’s next score as Jaylon McClinton forced a fumble on UTEP’s kickoff return and Regan scooped up the ball for a 13-yard touchdown to boost the lead to 38-0 just nine seconds later.
• UTEP got on the board after a 24-yard run by Aaron Jones to bring the score to 38-7 with 11:37 left in the third quarter.
• Army answered on its ensuing drive, as Woolfolk ran in for his second score of the contest with 6:34 on the clock to make the score 45-7.
• The Miners added a second touchdown after a 3-yard pass from Zack Greenlee to Hayden Plinke that was set up by a 54-yard completion to Tyler Batson earlier in the drive.
• The Cadets scored their seventh touchdown of the evening with an 8-yard rush from Woolfolk to make the score 52-14 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
• Joe Walker hauled in a 39-yard touchdown catch after a pass from Malik McGue to bring the score to 59-14 with 10:48 left in the fourth.
• Elijah St. Hilaire scored with 5:32 left in the game to push the score to 66-14 after a 2-yard rush.
Up Next
• The Black Knights continue their three-game road trip with a matchup against University at Buffalo at 7 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.