Football powers past UTEP, improves to 3-0

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team honored Brandon Jackson, who died Sept. 11 in an automobile accident, prior to the UTEP game as sophomores defensive back Gibby Gibson (#2) and running back Christian Drake (#8) form Jackson’s number 28 before leading the team onto the field Sept. 17. The Black Knights won the game 66-14 to start the season 3-0. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Football team honored Brandon Jackson, who died Sept. 11 in an automobile accident, prior to the UTEP game as sophomores defensive back Gibby Gibson (#2) and running back Christian Drake (#8) form Jackson’s number 28 before leading the team onto the field Sept. 17. The Black Knights won the game 66-14 to start the season 3-0. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore running back Andy Davidson (#40) kept rolling against UTEP as he ran for a game-high 106 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard game to begin the season. Davidson also added a touchdown, which gives him six for the season to go with his team-leading 334 yards rushing. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO Sophomore running back Andy Davidson (#40) kept rolling against UTEP as he ran for a game-high 106 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard game to begin the season. Davidson also added a touchdown, which gives him six for the season to go with his team-leading 334 yards rushing. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO

The Army West Point Football team earned its second road win of the season with a dominating 66-14 victory over UTEP Sept. 17 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Army improves to 3-0 to begin the season for the first time since winning its first nine games in 1996. UTEP drops to 1-2 following the loss.

The Black Knights seized control early and eventually moved out to a 24-0 lead by halftime.

Army increased its lead to 38-0 early in the second half before UTEP got on the board after going scoreless of its first four drives.

Darnell Woolfolk led the way with a career-best three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards.

The visitors dominated time of possession in the game, holding the ball for 41:40, while allowing UTEP 18:20 of possession time.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• The meeting marked the first-ever game between the Black Knights and the Miners.

• Army moves to 1-1 all-time at Sun Bowl Stadium, with their only previous meeting in El Paso coming in the 1988 Sun Bowl.

• Freshman Elijah Riley started in place of Brandon Jackson.

• Army held UTEP scoreless on each of its first four drives to begin the game.

• The Cadets scored their first special-teams touchdown of the year after Max Regan ran back a fumbled kickoff return for a 13-yard score.

• Andy Davidson ran for a game-high 106 yards for his third 100-yard rushing game of the year.

• Army’s 66 points were its most since scoring 68 against Colgate in 1958.

Key Moment

• Army held a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter and extended the lead to 24 with a 12-play, 82-yard drive that ate up 5:27 of game time and was finished by a 2-yard touchdown run from Jordan Asberry with just nine ticks remaining in the opening half.

How It Happened

• Army received the ball to begin the game. The Black Knights scored on their opening drive, with Mitchell Howard booting a 27-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 65-yard drive.

• Army began the second quarter with consecutive pass plays as Ahmad Bradshaw hooked up with Jeff Ejekam for a 14-yard completion before completing a 33-yard pass to Tyler Campbell that moved the ball to the UTEP 10-yard line.

• The Cadets punched the ball in for the game’s first touchdown two plays later, with a 9-yard scamper from Woolfolk. The ensuing extra point made the score 10-0 with 13:45 remaining in the first half.

• After limiting the Miners to a three-and-out on their next possession, the Black Knights scored on their third straight drive to open game, with a two-yard rush from Chris Carter.

• The scoring drive was set up by a 28-yard connection from Carter to Kell Walker and five carries for 24 yards from Davidson.

• Bradshaw led Army on a methodical 12-play, 82-yard scoring drive to cap the first half, ending with a 2-yard rush from Asberry. Howard’s PAT moved Army’s lead to 24-0 by the half.

• The Black Knights halted the Miners for their first drive of the third quarter and quickly added to their lead with a 54-yard drive that lasted 1:02 and was capped by a 33-yard run from Davidson to make the score 31-0 with 12:36 on the clock.

• It took even less time for Army’s next score as Jaylon McClinton forced a fumble on UTEP’s kickoff return and Regan scooped up the ball for a 13-yard touchdown to boost the lead to 38-0 just nine seconds later.

• UTEP got on the board after a 24-yard run by Aaron Jones to bring the score to 38-7 with 11:37 left in the third quarter.

• Army answered on its ensuing drive, as Woolfolk ran in for his second score of the contest with 6:34 on the clock to make the score 45-7.

• The Miners added a second touchdown after a 3-yard pass from Zack Greenlee to Hayden Plinke that was set up by a 54-yard completion to Tyler Batson earlier in the drive.

• The Cadets scored their seventh touchdown of the evening with an 8-yard rush from Woolfolk to make the score 52-14 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

• Joe Walker hauled in a 39-yard touchdown catch after a pass from Malik McGue to bring the score to 59-14 with 10:48 left in the fourth.

• Elijah St. Hilaire scored with 5:32 left in the game to push the score to 66-14 after a 2-yard rush.

Up Next

• The Black Knights continue their three-game road trip with a matchup against University at Buffalo at 7 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.