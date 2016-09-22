FOR THE ADULTS

West Point Oktoberfest

Join MWR for its 7th annual Oktoberfest from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday.

Friday is Adults Night Out with Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest contest and the famous Stein Holding Contest.

Saturday is Family Day with Kinder Korner with activities sponsored by the West Point Spouses Club.

It’s open to the public. There is minimal fee to enter. For details, call 938-4690.

September events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its September events. The upcoming event includes:

• Saturday—Trip to lower Manhattan where American history started for so many and the gateway for the future. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave NYC 3:30 p.m.;

• Sunday—See the famous High Line and Chelsea Market. Walk the high Line gardens above the streets and shop the Chelsea Market. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

West Point CYS Services Parents Night Out

CYS Services will be offering Parents Night Out Child care from 3-9:30 p.m. Saturday. All children must be registered with CYS Services to participate.

To sign up or for details, call Erin Faherty at 938-3969. A 15-participant minimum must be met for program to be facilitated.

Arts & Crafts September class (updated)

• Tuesday—Pint Sized Picasso, Georges Seurat, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

ACS Lunch ‘n Learn Workshops

Stop by between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday for ACS’s new Lunch ‘n Learn computer workshops. Get answers to any IT questions, volunteers are waiting to help! Workshops are held at ACS, Bldg. 622.

Contact the Employment Readiness Program Office at 938-5658 for any questions or to volunteer to assist.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed.

The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights. If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool Fee Administration

Starting Oct. 1, swimmers will be required to obtain a punch card for access to Crandall Pool. Each punch card will be good for 12 visits.

The cards will be available at the MWR Fitness Center or at the Round Pond Campground office for a minimal fee. For details, call 938-1992.

Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups. All USMA and DOD personnel 18 years of age and older are eligible to participate. Hockey will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Season passes will be sold beginning Oct. 1. Skating will start on Oct. 3.

For details, contact James McGuinness at 938-3066 or email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Brunch Cruise on the Hudson

Join the West Point Club from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 2 for a relaxing scenic boat ride with live entertainment and a hot and cold buffet brunch. A cash bar will also be available.

Boarding for the Brunch Cruise on the Hudson is promptly at 11:45 a.m. For reservations, call 845-938-5120.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s Paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings.

It can host functions from 10-50 people, food and drink included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.