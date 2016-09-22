FOR THE FAMILIES

Unified Sports

The Exceptional Family Member Program will continue working with the West Point cadets to facilitate Unified Sports. MWR believes in bringing people together and fostering an environment of friendship, support and compassion through several different activities.

Through Unified Sports, you can take part with our dedicated cadet volunteers in a series of outdoor sport activities. Join us as we create friendships, learn, and most importantly, have fun.

Upcoming Unified Sports dates include:

• Oct. 2—Unified Patch (Pumpkin/Apple Picking);

• Oct. 16—Unified Riding (Horseback);

• Oct. 30—Unified Hoops (Tentative);

• Nov. 6—Unified Learning;

• Nov. 20—Unified Tennis.

For details, call 938-5655/0232 or email us at Josephine.toohey@usma.edu or lucia.mendez@usma.edu.

Back to Home Schooling Cruise

CYS Services invites all families that will be home schooling their children to cruise the Hudson River from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29. Meet new families and reconnect with others.

Boarding of the Superintendent’s Boat begins at 9:30 a.m. at South Dock. This event is free and there is no RSVP required.

Feel free to bring snacks/drinks for your family. For details, call the School Liaison Officer at 938-2092.

West Point Club Sunday Brunch

Join the West Point Club each Sunday through Nov. 20 for our seasonal Sunday Brunch.

Each week our executive chef and his team presents a different menu including action stations and delectable desserts.

To make reservations or for more details, call 845-446-5504.