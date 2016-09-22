Get Ready West Point

Community members drop by an emergency preparedness booth Sept. 17 at the PX parking lot for the Ready West Point Emergency Preparedness Fair to take an emergency preparedness survey to see how aware they are of ways to protect themselves, such as in case of fire. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV
Brothers Colin (in orange shirt) and Clayton Knowels try out a mini obstacle course as Community members were able to pick up information on fire prevention, services of the Army Community Services, safety and the importance of exercise and staying fit. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV