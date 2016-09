Honoring BJack: #Forever28

Courtesy Photos by Army West Point Football Team Equipment Managers and Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO

The Army West Point Football team equipment managers set up a locker and various other items to honor Cadet Brandon Jackson, who died Sept. 11 in an automobile accident. The Army West Point Football team honors their teammate during the alma mater.