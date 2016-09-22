JUST ANNOUNCED

Six Figure Start & Career Counseling Workshop with ACS

The Six Figure Start & Career Counseling Workshop will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5 at ACS, Bldg. 622.

Six Figure Start will present a free informational session for job seekers, followed by a working lunch and one-on-one time slots for individual career counseling, résumé review or interview preparation.

Put this incredible opportunity in your calendars and RSVP for a seat and/or one-on-one time slot to the Employment Readiness Office at 845-938-5658.

Together, Listening, Connecting (TLC) Workshop

Join ACS on Oct. 13 for a workshop entitled, “Ask the Advocate: Navigating the Special Education Maze.”

TLC is a support group for families with special needs children. Classes take place in ACS, Bldg. 622.

To register, call 938-5655.

MWR Haunted House

There is an Insane Asylum located at Camp Buckner off Route 293 if you dare to be scared.

The MWR Haunted House is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28. There is a small fee to enter. Children’s activities are available.

For details, call 938-4690.

Calling All Horror Enthusiasts

Calling all Halloween enthusiasts, MWR is looking for volunteers for the Insane Asylum Haunted House at Camp Buckner from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 28.

For details or to sign up, call 938-6497.

Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular with LTS

Leisure Travel Services is offering a chance to go to Radio City Music Hall to see the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes.

There is van transportation for the Dec. 6 and 13 performances as trips leave West Point at 4 p.m. for an 8 p.m. curtain.

The Dec. 8 and 15 performances are motor coach transportation leaving West Point at 1 p.m. for a 5 p.m. curtain.

All performances have Center Orchestra seating and leave New York City immediately following the performances.

For details, call 938-3601.

Martinis and Manicures at the West Point Club

Join the West Point Club for a few hours of fun and relaxation from 7-9 p.m. October 7 for Martinis and Manicures.

A minimal fee includes one manicure and martini. There is a pay as you go cash bar, menu and music.

For reservations, call 845-938-5120.