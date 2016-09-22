Keller Corner

KACH to provide free Running Clinic

The Keller Army Community Hospital’s Physical Therapy Department will conduct a “free” running clinic at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

All runners will receive:

• Slow motion video gait analysis of their running form;

• Short class on running form;

• Running Shoe evaluation;

• Flexibility screening;

• Strength screening;

• Exercises deemed appropriate.

For details or to schedule an appointment/slot in the course, call the Physical Therapy Dept. at 845-938–3324.

KACH provides Childbirth Education Course in October

Keller Army Community Hospital’s OBU will provide a Childbirth Education Course from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19, in Keller’s fourth floor classroom.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor and delivery, pain relief options, expecting the unexpected, newborn care and breastfeeding.

For details or to register, call 845-938-3210.

Keller’s Over-the-Counter medication program

Did you know Keller Army Community Hospital has an “Over-the-Counter” medication program?

If you are a Keller beneficiary and need OTC medication to self-care an acute minor illness, you can fill out the forms (located at the Keller Pharmacy) and receive up to five items per family.

If any symptoms persist, worsen or do not improve within 48 hours, it is recommended you consult your medical provider.

Zika Virus information

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects. The virus is mainly spread by mosquitoes but can also spread through sexual contact. Outbreaks are ongoing in Mexico, Caribbean (including Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands), Central America, South America and Pacific Islands.

Zika virus infection has been reported in service members, military family members and retirees who live in or have traveled to these areas.

Many people with Zika virus infection do not have symptoms. Pregnant women should not travel to Zika-affected areas.

If you live in, plan travel to, or have returned from an area where the Zika virus has spread, please talk with your health care provider, MTF public health, or travel health clinic to learn how to protect you and your family.

Additional information is available at www.cdc.gov/zika, www.health.mil/zika, and DOD’s Zika Hotline at 800-984-8523.

Keller installs two medication disposal bins

Keller Army Community Hospital has installed two secure, MedSafe Medication Disposal Bins in an effort to establish a procedure for the handling and disposal of expired, unwanted, unused prescriptions drugs and over-the-counter medications.

The medical disposal bins are for unused medications, including legally held controlled substances. This includes narcotics (Schedules II-V). No illegal drugs (Schedule I) are allowed.

One bin is located on the first floor lobby as you enter Keller’s main building, and the second bin is located on the first floor of the Brian D. Allgood Clinic near Primary Care.

Medication should be left in its original packaging/containers. No liquid containers —more than 4 ounces—will be accepted, and all liquids should be placed in a sealed plastic baggy before depositing.

No sharp containers, needles, syringes, batteries, aerosol spray cans, trash, medical devices, chemicals or other hazardous material should be placed in the bins. If you need to dispose of ‘epi pens,’ you can drop them off at the Keller Pharmacy.

Let Us Know How We Are Doing

The mission of Keller Army Community Hospital is to provide high quality, patient-centered care with a focus on health and wellness to improve readiness of the Armed Forces and enhance the lives of all beneficiaries.

Let us know if we are achieving this by filling out the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey when you receive it in the mail.

We value your opinion; and if we can do better—we will.