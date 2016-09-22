Morriss kills it

Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Freshman outside hitter Sydney Morriss (#22) earned All-Tournament Team honors at the West Point Invitational Sept. 16-17 at Gillis Field House. Morriss finished with 17 kills in a five-set loss to Albany Sept. 17. Morriss closed out with a 3.0 kills per set average, a .364 hit average and added five blocks over the tournament. Senior outside hitter Olivia Fairfield (#11) finished with 15 kills and three blocks against Albany. Army West Point (8-6 overall) lost to Connecticut in four sets and swept Delaware State in its other two tournament matches. Albany earned three wins to go undefeated.