OPM Open Season for Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance

By the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has announced that there will be a Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) Open Season through Sept. 30. During that time, eligible employees will be able to select (or choose) among the different types of—and multiples of—coverage that FEGLI offers, including Option C coverage on the lives of a spouse and eligible children.

“This Open Season will give eligible enrollees an opportunity to reassess their insurance needs and select the appropriate amount of coverage that is right for them and their families,” said OPM Acting Director Beth F. Cobert.

Eligible employees make their FEGLI Open Season elections through their agency’s human resources office. They can use the existing FEGLI election form—Standard Form 2817—or its electronic equivalent if their agency offers one. Annuitants are not eligible to make FEGLI Open Season elections.

There will be a one-year delayed effective date for coverage elected through the September 2016 FEGLI Open Season. New coverage will become effective the first full pay period in October 2017, as long as the employee meets the pay and duty status requirements.

For most biweekly employees, this means coverage will be effective on Oct 1, 2017.

For most Postal employees, this means coverage will be effective on Oct. 14, 2017.

Enrollees will start paying for their new coverage when the coverage comes into effect. They will not pay premiums for their new coverage during the one-year waiting period.

Because there is no medical underwriting for FEGLI Open Season elections, the delayed effective date is necessary to maintain stable premiums for enrollees.

Enrollees should be careful to elect all FEGLI coverage they want on their Open Season election, not just the coverage they want to add or increase. Any coverage not elected is waived or cancelled.

If enrollees are satisfied with their current FEGLI coverage, they do not need to take any action during the Open Season.

Employees who are approaching retirement should note that all regular rules for continuing FEGLI into retirement still apply. This includes the requirement that for any types or multiples of coverage an employee wishes to bring into retirement, the employee must have that coverage throughout their last five years of Federal service, or their entire period or periods of service if they retire with less than five years of service.

Coverage elected during the FEGLI Open Season will be effective no sooner than October 2017. If an employee wants to bring their open season coverage into retirement, they must retire in October 2022 or later, five years after the coverage becomes effective.

FEGLI enrollees can cancel or reduce coverage at any time. There is no need to wait for an Open Season. Enrollees can also change their designation of beneficiary at any time.

To take any of these actions, employees must go through their agency’s human resources office.

Annuitants must go to https://www.opm.gov/retirement-services/contact-retirement/.

For specific information on the FEGLI Open Season and coverage options, please visit www.opm.gov/FEGLIopenseason.