OUTSIDE THE GATES

Highlands Farmers Market Arts and Crafts Day

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is looking for a few people for its upcoming Arts and Crafts Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

If you are an artist, craftsperson or musician who would like to exhibit your work, contact Olga Anderson at 917-509-1200 for more details.

The day includes handmade jewelry, sculptures and photography, Artisan cheeses, natural based make-up, handcrafted soaps and lotions, 4-Paws Humane Society pet treats and much more. The musical guest is Lydia Adams Davis.

Check the Facebook page at West Point Town of Highlands Farmer’s Market for updates.

Masons & Shriners Rodeo

The gates are open at 10:30 a.m. each day. The event includes bull riding, bronc riding, barrel racing, chuck wagon, wild west show, pony rides and much more. The Rodeo extravaganza starts at 1 p.m. each day.

To order tickets, visit shrinersrodeo.com.

Highlands Farmers Market is open

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2016 season every Sunday. The farmers and food vendors who local residents have known and loved in previous years will be back with fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles and more.

