Religious Services at West Point

Assembly of God—Sunday, 10 a.m. at 134 Old State Road in Highland Falls.

Church of Christ—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Cadet Interfaith Center, Bldg. 147.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints—Sunday, 10 a.m. at Thayer Hall, Room 144.

Eastern Orthodox—Sunday, 9 a.m. at St. Martin’s Chapel in the Cadet Chapel.

Episcopal—Sunday, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Innocents in Highland Falls.

Jewish—Friday, 7 p.m. at the Jewish Chapel.

Lutheran—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Old Cadet Chapel in the West Point Cemetery.

Muslim—Friday, noon-1:45 p.m. at the Cadet Interfaith Center, Bldg. 147.

Gospel—Sunday, 12:30 p.m. at the Post Chapel.

Protestant—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Cadet Chapel.

Catholic—Sunday, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Chapel.