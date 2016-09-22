Religious Services at West Point

September 22nd, 2016 | Community Leisure, What's Happening

Assembly of God—Sunday, 10 a.m. at 134 Old State Road in Highland Falls.

 

Church of Christ—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Cadet Interfaith Center, Bldg. 147.

 

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints—Sunday, 10 a.m. at Thayer Hall, Room 144.

 

Eastern Orthodox—Sunday, 9 a.m. at St. Martin’s Chapel in the Cadet Chapel.

 

Episcopal—Sunday, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Innocents in Highland Falls.

 

Jewish—Friday, 7 p.m. at the Jewish Chapel.

 

Lutheran—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Old Cadet Chapel in the West Point Cemetery.

 

Muslim—Friday, noon-1:45 p.m. at the Cadet Interfaith Center, Bldg. 147.

 

Gospel—Sunday, 12:30 p.m. at the Post Chapel.

 

Protestant—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Cadet Chapel.

 

Catholic—Sunday, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Chapel.