Religious Services at West Point
Assembly of God—Sunday, 10 a.m. at 134 Old State Road in Highland Falls.
Church of Christ—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Cadet Interfaith Center, Bldg. 147.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints—Sunday, 10 a.m. at Thayer Hall, Room 144.
Eastern Orthodox—Sunday, 9 a.m. at St. Martin’s Chapel in the Cadet Chapel.
Episcopal—Sunday, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Innocents in Highland Falls.
Jewish—Friday, 7 p.m. at the Jewish Chapel.
Lutheran—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Old Cadet Chapel in the West Point Cemetery.
Muslim—Friday, noon-1:45 p.m. at the Cadet Interfaith Center, Bldg. 147.
Gospel—Sunday, 12:30 p.m. at the Post Chapel.
Protestant—Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at the Cadet Chapel.
Catholic—Sunday, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Chapel.