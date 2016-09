Sports calendar Corps Squad

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

All Day—Women’s Tennis, Army Invite, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Friday

5 p.m.—Swimming, Black vs. Gold Meet, Crandall Pool.

Saturday

4 p.m.—Volleyball vs. Colgate, Gillis Field House.

7 p.m.—Women’s Soccer vs.Lafayette, Clinton Field.

Wednesday

7 p.m.—Women’s Soccer vs. Holy Cross, Clinton Field.

Sept. 30

7 p.m.—Volleyball vs. American, Gillis Field House.

