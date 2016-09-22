Sprint Football shuts out Chestnut Hill 38-0 in opener

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore quarterback Brady Miller completed 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help the Army West Point Sprint Football team open its season with a 38-0 victory over Chestnut Hill Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

The Army West Point Sprint Football team began its Collegiate Sprint Football League title defense with a 38-0 shutout victory over the Griffins of Chestnut Hill Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights improve to 1-0 on the season, while Chestnut Hill falls to 0-1.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• This was the first meeting in program history between Army and Chestnut Hill.

• The Black Knights have won 28 of their last 29 contests dating back to 2012.

• Army shut out its opponent in the season opener for the second consecutive season.

• Sophomores John Abercrombie, Clayton Carter and Antonio Garcia made their collegiate debuts in the starting lineup.

• Carter earned his first two-touchdown performance on the night, hauling in touchdown passes from Brady Miller and Keegan West.

Turning Point

• Junior Ty Galyean came down with a 17-yard touchdown reception from Brady Miller at 8:26 of the first quarter to give Army a 10-0 lead.

How It Happened

• Army won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

• The Black Knights forced Chestnut Hill to four-straight three-and-outs to start the game, allowing the Griffins to gain two yards in 12 plays.

• Abercrombie connected from 36 yards out on his first-career field goal attempt to open the scoring.

• Galyean and Carter scored on touchdown passes from Brady Miller in the first half to give the Black Knights a 17-0 advantage at halftime.

• Carter, senior Marqus Burrell and Nate Schlosser crossed the goal line to close out the scoring in the second half.