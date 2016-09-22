Sprint Football shuts out Chestnut Hill 38-0 in opener
The Army West Point Sprint Football team began its Collegiate Sprint Football League title defense with a 38-0 shutout victory over the Griffins of Chestnut Hill Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights improve to 1-0 on the season, while Chestnut Hill falls to 0-1.
Army Highlights and Game Notes
• This was the first meeting in program history between Army and Chestnut Hill.
• The Black Knights have won 28 of their last 29 contests dating back to 2012.
• Army shut out its opponent in the season opener for the second consecutive season.
• Sophomores John Abercrombie, Clayton Carter and Antonio Garcia made their collegiate debuts in the starting lineup.
• Carter earned his first two-touchdown performance on the night, hauling in touchdown passes from Brady Miller and Keegan West.
Turning Point
• Junior Ty Galyean came down with a 17-yard touchdown reception from Brady Miller at 8:26 of the first quarter to give Army a 10-0 lead.
How It Happened
• Army won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.
• The Black Knights forced Chestnut Hill to four-straight three-and-outs to start the game, allowing the Griffins to gain two yards in 12 plays.
• Abercrombie connected from 36 yards out on his first-career field goal attempt to open the scoring.
• Galyean and Carter scored on touchdown passes from Brady Miller in the first half to give the Black Knights a 17-0 advantage at halftime.
• Carter, senior Marqus Burrell and Nate Schlosser crossed the goal line to close out the scoring in the second half.