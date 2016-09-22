Strong First Half fuels Women’s Soccer over FDU

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore midfielder Samantha Sullenger notched two goals, her first pair of the season, to help the Army West Point Women's Soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Sunday at Clinton Field. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

A three-goal first half by the Army West Point Women’s Soccer fueled the team to a 4-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Sunday at Clinton Field.

Army Highlights and Match Notes

• Four is the most goals that Army has scored in a single match all season. And it doubles the number of goals scored for 2016.

• The Black Knights improved to 2-7-0 overall with today’s victory.

• Jordan Cassalia recorded her second win of the season after allowing no goals on 14 shots faced. She recorded five saves in 82 minutes of play.

• Samantha Sullenger notched two goals in the match, her first pair of the season, while Clare Shea led with two assists.

How It Happened

• The Black Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first 35 minutes of play.

• Madison McGinn kicked things off for the Cadets when she received a pass from Nicole Bautista who lifted the ball over the Fairleigh Dickenson defender. McGinn was then able to break away and shoot from 20-yards out to the left corner for the tally just 10 minutes in the match.

• Sullenger notched Army’s second goal when she rebounded her initial shot then buried it into the left side of the goal from the right edge of the box at the 28:29 mark.

• Army padded its lead to 3-0 when Shea put the ball up the middle on a clear by Jordan Cassalia, which allowed Brianna Nicholas to free up and score from 25-yards out. She crossed the ball to the lower left side of the net for the score with just 10 minutes left in the half.