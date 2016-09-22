USMAPS Cadet Candidates reflect on 9/11 with Manhattan visit

Story by Cadet Candidate Trenton Lawrence

On Sept. 13, Cadet Candidates of the USMAPS Class of 2017 had the opportunity to travel to lower Manhattan and visit the One World Trade Center, 9/11 Memorial and the 9/11 Museum as part of the USMAPS Military and Character Development Program.

The purpose of this trip, set just a couple days after the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 Attacks, was to provide the Cadet Candidates a greater understanding of the events from that fateful day that changed our nation so drastically.

Arriving at the site in the early morning, Cadet Candidates spent several hours walking through the museum, viewing the memorial pools, and traveling to the observation deck of the One World Trade Center—looking out, now with reverence, at the New York City skyline.

Cadet Candidates, only toddlers at the time of the attacks, expressed feelings of shock when confronted with the imagery and media from that day.

Observing the articles of clothing found in the wreckage, Bravo Company CC Zachary King commented, “It reminds a lot of us why we joined the Army in the first place—to prevent this kind of atrocity from ever happening again.”

Journeying further into the exhibits, the remains of New York Fire Department Engines were on full display, a reminder of the bravery exhibited by those who rushed into the burning and collapsing chaos to save as many as possible.

Charlie Company CC Parker Minotti lamented, “I was a volunteer firefighter before I was accepted here. Seeing these destroyed fire engines … I would have been seated right there.”

Minotti gestured toward a completely crushed section of the vehicle.

“Their sacrifices that day saved countless lives,” Minotti said. “That’s something we should all carry with us.”

As the day continued, Cadet Candidates spent time looking out into the memorial pools where the Twin Towers once stood.

“After seeing the videos in the museum, it’s surreal to know that this spot changed our Nation forever,” Alpha Company CC Karen Kim said. “I’m glad we had the opportunity to come here and see Ground Zero.”

As the Vanguard Class of 2021 prepared to board busses back to West Point, the Cadet Candidates were notably solemn, displaying both a sense of solidarity and gratitude as future Army leaders.

The impact of the 9/11 attacks and subsequent lives lost were resonated with many for the first time.

Sept. 13, 2016 is a day the USMA Vanguard Class of 2021 will not forget as they continue their journey and careers in the U.S. Army, just as Sept. 11 is a day that this nation will never forget.