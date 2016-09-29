2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team competed in the Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference (NECTC) Championship race during the Westchester Triathlon event in Rye, New York Sept. 24-Sunday.

This event marked the culmination of a season consisting of seven conference races held in various locations throughout the northeast. The Westchester Triathlon was an Olympic distance race consisting of a 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike and 10 km run.

Class of 2018 Cadet Jacob Slife was the first triathlete to finish the race in a field of over 1,000 athletes, which consisted of both age group competitors and collegiate triathletes.

Class of 2018 Cadet Teresa Groton led most of the race for the collegiate females and finished second while Class of 2019 Cadet Megan Jarrell finished fifth.

The team also took first place in both the male and female collegiate team categories and first place overall as a combined team. The conference also presented awards for the 2016 season, which included points scored from five of the seven NECTC races.

The Army team earned yet another male and female team combined NECTC conference championship. The males finished first and the females finished second in their separate categories.

Now the team will shift gears to focus on the Half Ironman distance as they strive to win another Ironman 70.3 Collegiate National Championship in Austin, Texas Oct. 30.

Equestrian: The West Point Equestrian team hosted its first show of the season Sept. 17. The home show was hosted in conjunction with the O’Neill High School Equestrian team at Morgan Farm.

Although the show will not count for regional qualification, the West Point riders did their best and placed well within their classes. Notable first-place highlights include Class of 2020 Cadet Charlotte Hereford in Open Fences (also placed second in Open Flat), Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady in Novice Flat (as well as second in Novice Fences), Class of 2017 Cadet Crystel Calderon in Novice Fences, Midshipman TK Grundy (USNA, Class of 2018) in Walk Trot Canter, and Class of 2020 Cadet Taylor Krug in both Walk Trot and Walk Trot Ground Poles.

The competition helped prepare the cadets for the West Point Equestrian team’s regional-qualifying competitions through the fall.

Orienteering: In even-numbered years, the North American Orienteering Championships (NAOC) has alternately hosted between Canada and the United States.

The NAOC is the largest orienteering meet in the western hemisphere.

From Sept. 23-Sunday, the Army West Point Orienteering team traveled to Hanover, New Hampshire to compete with the world’s best orienteers, including France’s Thierry Gueorgiou, the 13-time world orienteering champion.

The event consisted of three individual world-ranking events (WRE) and finished with a Sprint Relay.

On Sept. 23, the team competed in a Middle Course situated on a ski slope. Cadets ran courses ranging from 3.7 to 5.5 km.

Class of 2020 Cadet David Sayles took second place and Class of 2019 Cadet Charlie Fredrickson took fifth in the 3.7 km Orange Middle.

On Sept. 24, the team took on the infamous Long on Burnt Mountain. These courses ranged from 3.8 to 13.7 km. This proved to be a technically and physically challenging course, but Sayles was able to snag second place once again.

On Sunday, the team participated in the final WRE race, a sprint course on the Dartmouth campus. The fast pace and arena finish created an exciting environment for competitors and spectators alike.

Class of 2020 Cadet Gino Saponari took first place in the 2.2 km Orange Sprint, with a total time of 11:24. This meet concluded the team’s last major meet for the fall season.

Scout’s Orienteering Weekend, Friday-Sunday, is the next event on the calendar. Scouting troops from the tristate area will come to West Point to earn their Orienteering Merit Badge and the orienteering class of 2020 will guide those scouts in this process.