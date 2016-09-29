Absentee Voter’s Week

West Point will be participating in Absentee Voter’s Week through Monday, and encouraging voters to complete their Absentee Ballot and return them to their state to meet the Nov. 8 deadline.

If voters have not received their ballot for the general election, they should contact their Unit Voting Assistance Officer or the Installation Voting Assistance Officer to receive a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot. The Installation Voting Assistance Program will have voter registration and information booths set up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the West Point Main Exchange.

For details, contact the Installation Voting Assistance Officer, Christopher Snuggs, at 845-938-4324, or vote.westpoint@usma.edu.