Army suffers first setback of season in overtime

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore running back Jordan Asberry tries to elude a defender as he rushed for 40 yards on five carries, including a 15-yard touchdown, during Army West Point’s 23-20 loss in overtime to the University at Buffalo Sept. 24 in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Sophomore running back Jordan Asberry tries to elude a defender as he rushed for 40 yards on five carries, including a 15-yard touchdown, during Army West Point’s 23-20 loss in overtime to the University at Buffalo Sept. 24 in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Sophomore running back Tyler Campbell raced down the sideline for a 23-yard gain while rushing for 46 yards total and adding 83 yards in kickoff returns. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Sophomore running back Tyler Campbell raced down the sideline for a 23-yard gain while rushing for 46 yards total and adding 83 yards in kickoff returns. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

The Army West Point Football team dropped its first contest of the 2016 season Sept. 24 and it was a heartbreaker in Buffalo, New York.

The Unversity at Buffalo recorded the game-winning field goal in overtime to stun the Black Knights 23-20 after scoring 17 unanswered points.

The Bulls trailed 20-6 heading into the fourth quarter but two Bulls touchdowns made things interesting late in the game. Those Buffalo scores in the final frame marked Army’s first points allowed in the fourth quarter all season.

Neither team was able to break the 20-20 deadlock in regulation, forcing the contest into overtime.

Army failed to score in the extra period, leaving the window open for the hosts. And after moving themselves into good field goal position, Buffalo saw Adam Mitcheson convert on the game-winning score from 33 yards.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• Army dips to 3-1 on the year.

• Buffalo improves to 3-2 on the all-time series and 2-0 against the Black Knights on its home field.

• Army shutout an opponent in the first half for the second-straight game

• The Black Knights failed to score in the fourth quarter for the first time all season.

• With the Black Knights’ opening-drive touchdown, Army went 10-straight drives with a TD (minus the victory formation against Texas-El Paso). That streak ended in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Buffalo.

• Ahmad Bradshaw and Jordan Asberry both scored their second touchdowns of the year.

• Blake Wilson went 2-for-4 on field goals, marking his first two made career boots.

• Army falls to 6-4 all-time in overtime contests, having dropped its last three. The other two were on Sept. 27, 2014—Army at Yale lost 49-43 and Oct. 16, 2010—Army at Rutgers lost 23-20.

Turning Points

• The Bulls scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to pull even at 20-20 against an Army team that had now allowed a point in the fourth quarter all year.

• After a missed Black Knight field goal in overtime, Buffalo’s Mitcheson hit a 33-yarder on the Bulls drive to hand the home team its first victory of the season.

How It Happened

• Army wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Asberry broke through on the Black Knights’ opening drive of the game. His 15-yard rush closed out a nine play, 71-yard drive that took up 4:15.

• The Black Knights then added three more points in the second quarter on a 21-yard field goal from Blake Wilson. His first career field goal completed a 14 play, 80-yard drive. Army ate up 7:08 off the clock during that time.

• Buffalo finally got on the board after forcing Army to fumble at its own 23-yard line early in the third quarter. Tyree Jackson finished off the Bulls scoring drive with a 1-yard rush.

• With eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Wilson added his second field goal of the contest when he converted on a 35-yard boot. That score completed a seven play, 55-yard march that took 2:45 off the clock.

• Army maintained its 20-6 advantage but Buffalo scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull even at 20-20.

• The Black Knights retained the ball with 2:19 left to play and set themselves up for a game-winning field goal with three seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately, Wilson’s attempt sailed just wide of the goal posts, inevitably forcing the game into an extra period.

• The Bulls won the coin toss prior to overtime, electing to play defense to start. After a penalty that pushed the Army drive back to the 40-yard line, the Black Knights worked their way back to the 26, where Wilson set up for the field goal. Wilson’s attempt from 43-yards missed wide right.

• The Bulls took over at Army’s 25-yard line, working their way down to the 15 before Mitcheson converted on the final score of the game from 33-yards out.

Up Next

• Army heads into its bye week but will resume action on Oct. 8 at Duke. Game time and television status is still yet to be announced.