BBC Lifeworks

• Boo Your Neighbor: For the rest of the month reach out to your friends and neighbors and leave a treat or note on their door.

Stop by B126 Washington Road from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 6 for your treat and starter kit and spread these “BOO’s” and Halloween cheer throughout West Point.

• Halloween Home Decorating Contest: Register your home for WPFH’s Halloween Home Decorating Contest, if you think that you have the scariest, most original or most environmentally friendly decorations.

You can nominate your house or you can nominate anyone else’s that you see to jgellman@bbcgrp.com.

Make sure to have your decorations finished by 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Winners will receive a $25, yard of the month sign and bragging rights.

• Community Yard Sale: The West Point Community Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8, rain or shine.